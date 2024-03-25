DJ Amundi USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Dist (USHY LN) Amundi USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 25-March-2024 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 22-Mar-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 90.5493 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1105325 CODE: USHY LN ISIN: LU1435356149 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1435356149 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USHY LN Sequence No.: 311604 EQS News ID: 1865937 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1865937&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 25, 2024 04:07 ET (08:07 GMT)