DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets II UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets II UCITS ETF Dist (U127 LN) Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets II UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 25-March-2024 / 09:25 CET/CEST Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets II UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 22-Mar-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 45.7782 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 34699278 CODE: U127 LN ISIN: LU2573966905

March 25, 2024 04:25 ET (08:25 GMT)