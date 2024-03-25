BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 March 2024 - As emerging with rapid digitalization that paves the way for transnational corruption, the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), Thailand further tightened its collaboration with international organizations in tackling new tactics and complicated illicit activities in accordance with global standards.
Furthermore, under the cooperation, both sides discussed and exchanged information on international cooperation in criminal matters related to corruption cases between Thailand and the Nordic countries. Denmark has expressed great interest in the NACC's corruption prosecutions and is willing to cooperate in solving transnational corruption cases, while also exchanging information that is beneficial to the fight against corruption.
Mr. Niwatchai concluded that the NACC has given great importance to strengthening and expanding the network of cooperation with law enforcement agencies of various countries to deal with transnational corruption continuously. Presently, the NACC, in Thailand has made memoranda of understanding with 25 law enforcement agencies and international organizations, including nine ASEAN countries, the Ministry of Supervision of China, the Independent Authority against Corruption of Mongolia, the Anti-Corruption Commission of Bhutan, the Independent Commission Against Corruption of Australia, the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority of Saudi Arabia, the Police Presidium of the Czech Republic, Federal Ministry of the Interior of Austria, Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, International Department of the National Crime Agency of the United Kingdom, and Office of the Comptroller General of Brazil, as well as World Bank, United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), International Anti-Corruption Academy (IACA), Basel Institute on Governance, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the UN International Organization for Migration (IOM).
National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), Thailand
The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) is a constitutional independent organization and supervised by nine commissioners selected from various professions. It is authorized to undertake work on the prevention and suppression of malfeasance, particularly in government agencies, on assets investigations, as well as on the monitoring of ethics and virtues of political position holders.
