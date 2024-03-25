Anzeige
PR Newswire
25.03.2024 | 10:42
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 25

MITON UK MICROCAP TRUST PLC

LEI: 21380048Q8UABVMAG916

Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs') and persons closely associated with them

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Mr Peter Dicks

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/Status

Director

b)

Initial Notification/

Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc

b)

LEI

21380048Q8UABVMAG916

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Description : Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc

Type : Ordinary shares of £0.001

ISIN : GB00BWFGQ085

b)

Nature of Transaction

Purchase of Ordinary shares of £0.001

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.49 per share

100,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

22 March 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON (London Stock Exchange, Main Market)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification

Northern Trust Secretarial Services (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

25 March 2024


