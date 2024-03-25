Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 25
MITON UK MICROCAP TRUST PLC
LEI: 21380048Q8UABVMAG916
Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs') and persons closely associated with them
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Mr Peter Dicks
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/Status
Director
b)
Initial Notification/
Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc
b)
LEI
21380048Q8UABVMAG916
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Description : Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc
Type : Ordinary shares of £0.001
ISIN : GB00BWFGQ085
b)
Nature of Transaction
Purchase of Ordinary shares of £0.001
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
22 March 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
XLON (London Stock Exchange, Main Market)
Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification
Northern Trust Secretarial Services (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
25 March 2024