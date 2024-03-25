

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices traded notably higher on Monday, with Ukraine's attacks on Russian refineries and data showing a fall in U.S. rig counts boosting prices.



Benchmark Brent crude futures climbed 0.8 percent to $85.51 a barrel, while WTI crude futures were up 0.8 percent at $81.31.



This uptick in prices is attributed to various factors, including signs of tightness in the physical market, escalating geopolitical tensions and the decision by OPEC+ members to prolong production cuts.



Commodity demand is expected to increase this year driven by interest rate cuts by central banks.



Analysts at Goldman Sachs named crude oil along with aluminium, copper, and gold, as some of the commodities whose prices could increase substantially this year thanks to a changed economic outlook.



Lower interest rates will help the recovery of the manufacturing industries and stimulate consumer demand, while geopolitical risks continue, the investment bank's analysts said in a note.



A report from Baker Hughes said the oil rig count in the U.S. dropped by one to 509 last week.



Meanwhile, Russia attacked Ukraine's capital Kyiv with hypersonic missiles this morning, U.S. Ambassador Bridget Brink said on the X social network.



'Loud explosions in Kyiv. Over the last 5 days, Russia has launched hundreds of missiles and drones against a sovereign country,' she said. 'Ukraine needs our assistance now. There is not a moment to lose.'



