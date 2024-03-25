

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold traded slightly higher on Monday after declining notably in the previous session.



Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $2,168.68 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were up half a percent at $2,169.55.



A weaker dollar offered some support following the threat of currency intervention from Japanese authorities.



Tensions in Eastern Europe, as well as in the Middle East, also supported prices ahead of a busy week of U.S. and European inflation data releases.



A slew of U.S. economic readings will be out this week, including reports on new home sales, durable goods orders, consumer confidence and pending home sales.



Investors will gain further insight about the path of inflation from the February personal consumption expenditures price index that includes readings on inflation said to be preferred by the Federal Reserve.



Many markets in Europe and the U.S. will remain closed for Easter on Friday, when the PCE data is due for release.



The U.S. core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) price index is seen rising 0.3 percent in February, keeping the annual pace at 2.8 percent.



Fed Chair Jerome Powell will participate in a moderated discussion at a policy conference on Friday.



While the timing of the first Fed rate cut remains somewhat uncertain, the chances of a quarter point rate cut in June have rebounded to 66.5 percent, according to CME Group's FedWatch Tool.



Elsewhere in Europe, consumer price data France, Italy, Belgium and Spain are awaited ahead of the overall EU CPI report on April 3.



Sweden's central bank meets on Wednesday, with investors looking for clues on interest-rate cut following a surprise easing by the Swiss National Bank last week.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken