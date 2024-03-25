Venice, Italy--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2024) - Concept2048, the visionary artistic duo, is set to captivate the art world with their multimedia project "Whisper of the Sea' at Venice's historic Palazzo Bembo.





This immersive exhibition, part of the 7th edition of the Personal Structures exhibition, organised by the European Cultural Centre, held during the 60th Venice Art Biennale, runs from April 20 to November 24, 2024. It intertwines mythical narratives with urgent global concerns, showcasing the duo's innovative fusion of contemporary art, activism, and multimedia storytelling.

The theme of this year's Personal Structures exhibition "Beyond Boundaries," perfectly aligns with the concept of "Whisper of the Sea". The project challenges the audience to look beyond the tangible, engaging with the environment on a profound, unseen level, in line with the exhibition's ethos of transcending conventional barriers for a more integrated global perspective.

At the heart of Concept2048's work is a commitment to envisioning a brighter future, using art to challenge perceptions, and inspire transformative thought and action across societal, and environmental realms. Ekaterina Perekopskaya and Rostyslav Brenych, the creative force behind Concept2048, craft a multisensory journey with "Whisper of the Sea." This project brings to life the AquaSouls-ancient beings from the water depths, imbued with the wisdom of the Earth in their DNA. Once in harmony with humans, they now come ashore seeking to mend a gap widened by people's disregard for global harmony, aiming to heal humanity's wounds and halt the ongoing cycle of destruction.

"In an era calling for urgent action, "Whisper of the Sea' transcends conventional exhibition boundaries, serving as a clarion, an immersive call from the depths to awaken a collective conscience," explains Perekopskaya. Brenych adds, "We aim to fully engage the senses, inviting the audience to immerse themselves in the project, reflecting our commitment to using art as a catalyst for change and innovation across communities and ecosystems."

The Palazzo Bembo is an ancient and historically significant building, situated in front of the famous Rialto Bridge and Grand Canal. Its location makes it an ideal venue to showcase the duo's exhibition, which aims to encourage a vital dialogue on our interconnection with the natural world and urging a harmonious and balanced coexistence.

About Concept2048

Concept2048 is a duo of visual artists, Ekaterina Perekopskaya and Rostyslav Brenych, who specialise in art photography. Originating from the realm of fashion, they employ a multidisciplinary approach, integrating conceptual art with fashion. The number in the duo's name, 2048, symbolises a not-so-distant future, and serves as a reminder of the importance of proactive measures today in order to shape a better tomorrow. The artists also create editorials, 3D animation, various types of creative content, and advertising. For more information about Concept2048 and their work, please visit concept2048.com.

About Personal Structures

Personal Structures is the biennial contemporary art exhibition organised and hosted by the European Cultural Centre in Venice. The group seeks to document the diversity of contemporary art in today's world, aiming to feature and combine different expressions from visual artists, galleries, as well as photographers, sculptors, institutions, and universities, that break away from any ideological, political and geographical barriers.

About the European Cultural Centre

The European Cultural Centre (ECC) is a non-profit organisation headquartered in the Netherlands. They are cultural entrepreneurs committed to promoting culture through international exchanges. The ECC works with associations and partners from around the world, ranging from educational, cultural and governmental institutions to non-governmental organisations as well as museums, foundations and several private initiatives.

About the ECC Italy

Based in Venice, ECC Italy is the main branch of its larger parent organisation the European Cultural Centre. Focusing on diverse topics within art, architecture and design, it aims to create dynamic exhibition spaces that show the interchanging of ideas from different cultures. Its architecture exhibition is Time Space Existence.

