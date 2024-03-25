

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - The unemployment rate in Poland remained stable in February after rising in the previous two months, figures from the statistical office showed on Monday.



The unemployment rate came in at 5.4 percent in February, the same as in the previous month.



In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 5.6 percent.



The number of registered unemployed people rose to 845,300 in February from 837,100 in January.



The number of unemployed young people under the age of 24 increased to 110,900 in February from 109,500 in the previous month.



