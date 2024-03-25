ASTA-USA Translation Services, Inc.: Businesses Need Translation Services to Capture E-Commerce Market Growth

ASTA-USA Translation Services Inc. reports on how reaching consumers in their native languages can boost brand visibility, sales, and profits.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2024 / E-commerce is experiencing a global boom, but U.S. businesses typically restrict themselves to domestic, English-speaking markets. By translating their e-commerce marketplace content into the languages of fast-growing international and non-English-speaking domestic markets, businesses can capture expanded audiences and boost sales, ASTA-USA Translation Services, Inc. advises.

ASTA-USA provides language and document translation services in 70 languages for corporations, educational organizations, and government agencies via its 700 primary translators and network of more than 12,700 translators and linguists worldwide.

The choice of language a business uses in reaching potential customers is crucial. A survey of nearly 9,000 online shoppers in 29 countries by market research firm CSA Research found that 76% prefer to buy products in their native language, and 40% refuse to buy from websites written in another language.

That demonstrates the importance of translation services for businesses seeking consumer engagement in today's globally interconnected markets, according to Alain J. Roy, Founder/CEO of ASTA-USA Translation Services, Inc.

"Language translation is a powerful tool for connecting with audiences around the world," Roy said. "Because consumers prefer to purchase products when they are presented in their own languages, growing the top line proves to be one of the simplest and most effective methods for e-commerce businesses to increase sales and revenue."

E-commerce, the purchase of goods over the Internet, increased dramatically during the COVID-19 pandemic and has continued to grow as shoppers embrace the convenience of shopping from home and front-door delivery.

E-commerce in the United States totaled $285.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023, a 7.5 % increase from the same quarter a year earlier, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. By comparison, retail sales (85% of it being traditional in-store purchases) increased only 2.8% over the same period.

As strong as the increases in U.S. e-commerce shopping were, other developing regions and countries show even greater growth.

E-commerce transactions in Latin America totaled $500 billion in 2023 and are expected to reach $923 billion by 2026, according to Payments and Commerce Market Intelligence (PCMI). That represents year-over-year growth of more than 21% each year.

The Philippines' e-commerce market is expected to reach $24 billion, with 17% annual growth through 2025, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce's Office of International Trade Administration. The agency also notes that Vietnam's e-commerce market was more than $14 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow 30% annually through 2025.

Translating English materials into Spanish, Tagalog, and Vietnamese opens those foreign markets and fosters connections to the millions of Americans who primarily speak languages other than English (LOTE). More than 40 million U.S. residents speak Spanish at home, and more than 1.5 million each speak Tagalog and Vietnamese at home. In all, there are more than 67 million LOTE speakers in the United States.

Translation services can create brand visibility with those domestic and international LOTE consumers and be used to boost search engine optimization, or SEO, making a business more prominent in search results on sites like Google and Bing.

"With e-commerce growing faster than traditional commerce in the United States and its vast growth potential in other countries and regions, fully embracing e-commerce with translation services promises increased revenues and will generate a tremendous return on investment," Roy said.

Roy cautioned that businesses must be careful to use professional translators with experience in the nuances and local idioms of the target language. Some major international brands have damaged their brand reputation and wasted advertising spending with imprecise translations.

Skilled translators in both the original and translated languages can adjust product names and descriptions, even for complex goods and services, and are aware of suitable wording for sales pitches in local areas and dialects. They also know how to make necessary adjustments for seasons, currencies, and units of measurement.

