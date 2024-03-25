Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of 300FIT Network (FIT) on March 26, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the FIT/USDT trading pair, which will go live at 8:00 UTC on the slated date.

300FIT Network (FIT) is a Web3.0 sports league that leverages sports NFTs and intellectual property, providing fans with NFT ownership for their contributions and support within the ecosystem, such as cheering for athletes.

Introducing 300FIT Network: A Web3.0 sports ecosystem

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of 300FIT Network (FIT), representing a pioneering shift in the sports industry, leveraging the potential of Web3.0 technologies to forge a unique ecosystem centered around sports NFTs and digital assets. This innovative platform is designed to empower athletes by monetizing their sports-related intellectual properties-ranging from performance footage and athletic expertise to personal achievements and memorabilia-through blockchain technology. By doing so, 300FIT addresses the industry's long-standing challenges of underutilization and inadequate compensation for athletes' contributions, offering a new revenue model that benefits both athletes and fans.

At the core of the 300FIT Network is the TDT ecosystem, which facilitates direct interaction and transaction between athletes, fans, and brands. This ecosystem not only allows fans to own a piece of their favorite athletes' legacy via NFTs but also engages them in a Web3 sports league where they can participate in competitions and leagues, matching their sports NFTs with real-world outcomes. This model enriches the fan experience by enabling active participation in sports events and fostering a deeper connection between athletes and their supporters.

300FIT Network is not just about enhancing the sports industry's economic model; it's about revolutionizing fan engagement and opening new avenues for athlete support and interaction. With its innovative use of blockchain technology, the network ensures transparency, efficiency, and security in transactions, making sports more accessible and enjoyable for fans while providing athletes with fair compensation and recognition for their hard work and talent. As the world moves deeper into the Web3 era, the 300FIT Network stands at the forefront of redefining the sports landscape, aiming to create a more inclusive and rewarding future for all sports enthusiasts.

About FIT Token

FIT is the native digital currency of the 300FIT Network, designed to facilitate transactions, incentives, and engagement within its innovative sports Web3.0 ecosystem, connecting fans, athletes, and brands.

Based on POLY, FIT has a total supply of 10 billion (i.e. 10,000,000,000). The FIT token distribution is allocated as follows: 10% for incentives, 25% for exchanges, 15% for team and influencers, 25% for ecosystem development, and 20% for marketing and partnerships. FIT token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on March 26, 2024. Investors who are interested in FIT can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange after that time.

