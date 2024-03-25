

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech economic confidence improved in March to the highest level in ten months, survey results from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Monday.



The economic sentiment index climbed to 94.2 in March from 90.6 in the previous month.



Further, this was the highest reading since May 2023, when it was 94.4.



Similarly, the business sentiment index rose to 93.0 from 89.9 a month ago.



The industrial confidence index increased to 88.9 from 85.2, and the sentiment index in trade improved to 93.0 from 88.1 in February.



Data showed confidence among consumers rebounded in March. The sentiment index climbed to 99.9 from 94.0 in the previous month. The number of respondents expecting a deterioration in the overall economic situation in the next twelve months decreased compared to February.



