Bitget Wallet Partners with Over 40 Projects Including Avalanche, Taiko to Launch the BWB Ecosystem Partner Program

VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Web3 wallet, Bitget Wallet announced the launch of its BWB Ecosystem Partner Program, with participation from over 40 prominent blockchains and projects including Avalanche, Taiko, Babylon, and Near.

The wallet has also kicked off a 6-week points campaign following the launch of its official ecosystem token, BWB. According to official sources, BWB serves as the core asset of Bitget Wallet's decentralized ecosystem, and BWB holders will unlock and enjoy exclusive rights such as community governance, ecosystem airdrops, and further dividends as Bitget Wallet continues to grow.

The BWB Ecosystem Partner Program is a special incentive program launched by Bitget Wallet for industry-leading projects and partners that aims to incentivize active participation and the support of projects in the decentralized Web3 ecosystem through BWB Points rewards.

It is reported that the airdrop activity of the BWB Ecosystem Partner Program will start on March 25th and continue until April 28th. Users can obtain BWB Points by participating in various onchain activities organized by partnered projects, which can be redeemed for BWB tokens in the future.

As a globally renowned and Asia's largest Web3 wallet, Bitget Wallet has been continuously supporting and promoting the development of projects in the decentralized Web3 space, serving as a bridge between projects and users.

Currently, Bitget Wallet supports over 100 popular blockchains and hundreds of EVM-compatible chains, aggregates hundreds of mainstream DEXs and cross-chain bridges, and features tens of thousands of DApps on its integrated DApp browser. In addition, Bitget Wallet has also launched its very own incentivized Web3 exploration platform,Task2Get, as a means to encourage users to explore and interact with decentralized projects and get rewarded for doing so. In turn, projects would also be able to enjoy higher activity and interaction levels, nurturing a virtuous cycle shared between all parties.

"With over 20 million users worldwide and ranking fourth globally, we hope to leverage our userbase and traffic to help emerging projects grow and develop," Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet says. "Through the BWB Ecosystem Partner Program, we hope to join hands with projects all across Web3 to build the decentralized ecosystem together."

Bitget Wallet is Asia's largest and leading global Web3 trading wallet with over 20 million users worldwide. It offers a comprehensive range of features, including asset management, intelligent market data, swap trading, launchpad, inscribing, and DApp browsing. Currently, it supports more than 100 major blockchains, hundreds of EVM-compatible chains, and over 250,000 cryptocurrencies. Bitget Wallet enhances liquidity by aggregating it across hundreds of top DEXs and cross-chain bridges, facilitating seamless trading on over 40 blockchains.

