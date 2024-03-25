Tokens.com Corp. ("Tokens.com" or the "Company") (Cboe Canada: COIN)(Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M) (OTCQB US: SMURF), a technology investment company, is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval to list (the "Listing") its common shares (the "Common Shares") and warrants (the "Warrants") on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), subject to the satisfaction of certain customary listing requirements.

The Company intends to delist its Common Shares and Warrants from trading on Cboe Canada effective as of the close of trading on March 27, 2024. Subject to such delisting, the Common Shares and Warrants will commence trading on the TSXV as of the open of trading on March 28, 2024.

Shareholders are not required to exchange their securities certificates or to take any other action in connection with the Listing, as there will be no change to the trading symbol or CUSIP for the Common Shares and the Warrants. The Common Shares will continue to trade under the symbol "COIN" and the Warrants will continue to trade under the symbol "COIN.WT" upon the completion of the Listing on the TSXV. The Common Shares will also continue to trade under the symbol "SMURF" on the OTCQB Markets in the United States and under the symbol "76M" on the Frankfurt Exchange.

About Tokens.com

Tokens.com is a technology investment company that owns an inventory of cryptocurrency and a collection of top ranked crypto related domain names.

Visit Tokens.com to learn more.

Keep up-to-date on Tokens.com developments and join our online communities on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements relating to the strategic review process and the work of the Committee; whether a strategic change, transaction or any outcome will result from or be consummated or implemented as a result of the strategic review process; and whether any transaction resulting from the strategic review process, if any, will ultimately enhance shareholder or stakeholder value in the long term.

Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240325499294/en/

Contacts:

Tokens.com Corp.

Andrew Kiguel, CEO

Email: contact@tokens.com

Jennifer Karkula, Head of Communications

Email: contact@tokens.com