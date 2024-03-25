Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2024) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: VGANF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging food brands is pleased to announce it has secured another real estate location for Heal Wellness, a fresh smoothie bowl, acai bowls and smoothie quick serve restaurant.

"On October 26th, we announced a five-unit (5) franchise agreement for our Heal Wellness brand, and today we are pleased to announce that the third (3rd) real estate location of that agreement has been signed. The third Heal Wellness location in Alberta will be in downtown Calgary's Fashion Central building known as Alberta Block located at Stephen Avenue and 1st Street," said Sean Black, Chief Investment Officer of Happy Belly.

"This signing signifies our first of many locations in the growing city of Calgary. This marks our second major city in the province of Alberta for Heal, with two (2) other signings already confirmed for the city of Edmonton previously announced. The combination of lower taxes, affordable housing, and greater job opportunities are expected to continue to draw a continues stream of population influx into the region for continues growth and economic stimulus. As our stable of emerging QSR brands continues to grow, so does our ability to secure prime real estate locations across Canada. The city of Calgary continues to rapidly grow at an impressive rate and will expand Heal's customer reach in a heavily populated and demographical aligned area to the brand, giving us tremendous opportunity in-store, as well as delivery."

"With an anticipated Summer 2024 opening, we are just getting started to increase our footprint on the west coast. This is our fifth (5) location out of fifty (50) units committed through our area development program out west and we anticipate a significant number of openings in 2024 across Canada."

"We look forward to continuing to execute on our franchising model as we accelerate our growth organically and inorganically through accretive M&A. The rapid expansion of the Heal Wellness brand is a prime example of our ability to execute. As free cash flow increases from the brand, we anticipate accelerating our corporate store development schedule with supplemental growth coming from our franchise program. We are just getting started."





About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: VGANF) is a leading consolidator of emerging food brands.





