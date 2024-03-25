

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Monday.



The pound rose to 0.8567 against the euro and 1.2635 against the U.S. dollar, from early lows of 0.8586 and 1.2591, respectively.



Against the yen and the Swiss franc, the pound edged up to 191.21 and 1.1347 from early lows of 190.45 and 1.1309, respectively.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.84 against the euro, 1.29 against the greenback, 194.00 against the yen and 1.15 against the franc.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken