BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 25

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 22 March 2024 were:

644.88p Capital only

647.91p Including current year income XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 86,018 Ordinary shares on 22nd March 2024, the Company has 93,643,846 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 9,566,018 shares held in Treasury.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.