BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 25
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 22 March 2024 were:
220.36p Capital only
221.71p Including current year income
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the share buyback of 29,546 ordinary shares on 22nd March 2024, the Company has 78,088,302 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 22,273,003 shares which are held in Treasury.