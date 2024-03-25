

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sentiment across world markets remains muted amidst an absence of positive catalysts as well as escalating geopolitical tensions. PCE-based inflation readings from U.S. due on Friday as well as Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech on Friday kept markets on tenterhooks.



Wall Street Futures indicate minor losses. Major European benchmarks are trading lower. Asian shares mostly declined.



The Dollar Index strengthened. Bond yields mostly hardened. Crude oil prices increased amidst rising geopolitical tensions. Gold prices rallied but stopped short of breaching recent record highs. Cryptocurrencies rallied.



Here is a glimpse of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 39,384.50, down 0.23% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,216.40, down 0.34% Germany's DAX at 18,197.55, down 0.08% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,899.08, down 0.40% France's CAC 40 at 8,117.35, down 0.42% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,017.75, down 0.27% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 40,445.50, down 1.10% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,811.90, up 0.53% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,026.31, down 0.71% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 16,473.64, down 0.16%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0820, up 0.14% GBP/USD at 1.2627, up 0.21% USD/JPY at 151.32, down 0.07% AUD/USD at 0.6533, up 0.29% USD/CAD at 1.3591, down 0.11% Dollar Index at 104.35, up 0.33%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.230%, up 0.26% Germany at 2.3445%, up 1.01% France at 2.825%, up 1.18% U.K. at 4.000%, up 1.78% Japan at 0.723%, down 0.96%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jun) at $85.26, up 0.51%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (May) at $81.06, up 0.53%. Gold Futures (Apr) at $2,170.55, up 0.49%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $67,009.85, up 3.04% Ethereum at $3,454.08, up 2.34% BNB at $585.55, up 5.61% Solana at $189.40, up 8.57% XRP at $0.6323, up 0.50%.



