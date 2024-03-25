

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) President and CEO Dave Calhoun has decided to step down as CEO at the end of 2024. He will continue to lead Boeing through the year. Also, Stan Deal, Boeing Commercial Airplanes President and CEO, will retire from the company and Stephanie Pope has been appointed to lead BCA, effective Monday. Pope has been serving as chief operating officer of Boeing since January.



Board Chair Larry Kellner has informed the board that he does not intend to stand for re-election at the Annual Shareholder meeting. The board has elected Steve Mollenkopf to succeed Kellner as independent board chair. Mollenkopf has served on the board since 2020. He was previously CEO of Qualcomm. Mollenkopf will lead the board's process of selecting Boeing's next CEO.



