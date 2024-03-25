

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Early trends on the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower. The New Home Sales, Durable Goods Orders, Consumer Confidence and Pending Home Sales this week might get the attention of investors.



Asian shares finished mostly lower, while European shares are trading mostly in negative zone.



As of 8.00 am ET, the Dow futures were down 72.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 16.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 96.50 points.



The U.S. major averages finished mostly lower. The Nasdaq inched up 26.98 points or 0.2 percent to a new record closing high of 16,428.82, the S&P 500 edged down 7.35 points or 0.1 percent to 5,234.18 and the Dow slid 305.47 points or 0.8 percent to 39,475.90.



Despite the mixed performance on the day, the major averages all moved sharply higher for the week. The Nasdaq spiked by 2.9 percent, the S&P 500 surged by 2.3 percent and the Dow jumped by 2.0 percent.



On the economic front, the Chicago Fed National Activity Index for February will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is minus 0.50, while it was minus 0.30 in the prior month.



The New Home Sales for February will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 675K, while it was 661K in the prior month.



The Dallas Fed Manufacturing Survey for March will be published at 10.30 am ET. The consensus is for minus 10.5, while the general activity index were down 11.3 in February.



Two-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Monday. Chinese markets fluctuated before ending notably lower.



China's Shanghai Composite index fell 0.71 percent to 3,026.31 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slipped 0.16 percent to 16,473.64.



Japanese markets fell sharply. The Nikkei average fell 1.16 percent to 40,414.12. The broader Topix index settled 1.26 percent lower at 2,777.64.



Australian markets bucked the weak regional trend to end higher. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.53 percent to 7,811.90. The broader All Ordinaries index closed up 0.56 percent at 8,071.50.



