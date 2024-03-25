Anzeige
25.03.2024 | 13:48
Human Appeal on the Way to One Million Hot Meals for Gaza

MANCHESTER, England, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global humanitarian aid organisation, Human Appeal, has announced a 'One Million Hot Meals for Gaza' initiative that kicked off to coincide with the month of Ramadan in March. Aimed at supporting the nutritional needs of families in Gaza, Human Appeal are supplying hot meals and food parcels at this critical time for Gaza's population.

In response to the unprecedented humanitarian emergency in Gaza, Human Appeal is committed to delivering as many hot meals and food parcels as possible until it meets its target of 1 million hot meals and 20 thousand food parcels for Gaza. This effort not only provides essential nourishment but also helps avert the mass famine that is looming. Human Appeal has taken a step further by promising to match every donated food parcel, effectively doubling the impact of each donation.

Owais Khan, Deputy CEO of Human Appeal, highlighted the importance of the initiative: "Human Appeal's 1 million hot meals campaign will run for as long as possible and is a call to action for those who wish to make a positive difference to curtail hunger in Gaza."

Important progress has already been made, with Human Appeal successfully reaching vulnerable civilians in Northern Gaza where the food shortage is worse and aid work is even more perilous. So far, the organisation has distributed 73,673 hot meals and 3,631 food parcels across the Gaza Strip, including 9,704 meals specifically delivered in the Northern region. These efforts are providing much-needed relief and comfort to mostly displaced families.

About Human Appeal

Human Appeal (registered charity 1154288) is a fully independent British charity and humanitarian NGO based in Manchester, UK. It was established in 1991 and runs targeted aid relief programmes in collaboration with recognised global organisations like the United Nations. Its purpose is to save lives through emergency response and sustainable development programmes, across over 25 countries worldwide.

www.humanappeal.org.uk

Media Contacts: For more information, please visit www.humanappeal.org.uk or for media requests please email press@humanappeal.org.uk or contact The Media Foundry Limited, humanappeal@themediafoundry.com | +44 (0) 203 011 1023

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/human-appeal-on-the-way-to-one-million-hot-meals-for-gaza-302098170.html

