Kearns Rotolo Law: Anthony Kearns, Victor Rotolo Named to NJ Super Lawyers List for 2024

LEBANON, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2024 / Kearns Rotolo Law proudly announces that partners Anthony P. Kearns, III and Victor A. Rotolo were named to the list of NJ Super Lawyers for 2024, and Charles Rifici and Christopher Vaccaro were named to the 2024 NJ Rising Stars list.

Selection is conducted by Thomson Reuters according to the Super Lawyers Selection Methodology.

Anthony P. Kearns, Former Two-Term Hunterdon County Prosecutor

This marks the first year of inclusion for Mr. Kearns, who was also named to the list of National Trial Lawyers Top 100 Trial Lawyers for 2024.

Prior to joining the Firm in 2022, Mr. Kearns served as Hunterdon County Prosecutor for two terms, making him the County's longest serving Prosecutor to date. In that role, he oversaw a team of assistant prosecutors and detectives in their efforts to detect, prosecute and prevent criminal activities within the County. Today, Mr. Kearns, a skilled courtroom advocate, focuses on criminal defense, domestic violence, family law, municipal violations, and personal injury cases.

"I am humbled by this selection," stated Mr. Kearns, "and offer my congratulations to Victor, Charles and Christopher on their well-deserved recognition."

Victor A. Rotolo, Experienced Trial Attorney

This is Mr. Rotolo's 19th year of inclusion, having been named to the NJ Super Lawyers list each year since 2006. An accomplished trial attorney, he has more than four decades of experience in divorce and family law, personal injury, and criminal defense and is certified by the Supreme Court of NJ as a Civil Trial Attorney.

"I'm honored to have once again been selected," said Mr. Rotolo, "and pleased my colleagues have also been recognized for their dedication and service to our communities."

Charles Rifici and Christopher Vaccaro

Mr. Rifici, also a partner in the Firm, has been included on the NJ Rising Stars list for eight consecutive years. Having joined the Firm in 2014, he focuses on divorce and family law matters, and in 2022 was included on the list of Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch.

This is Mr. Vaccaro's second year of being named to the NJ Rising Stars list. He was also named to the National Trial Lawyers Top 40 Under 40 list for 2024. Having joined the Firm in 2022, Mr. Vaccaro focuses on criminal defense, DUI, domestic violence, juvenile matters, municipal court and motor vehicle violation cases.

About the Firm

Kearns Rotolo Law provides legal counsel on matters pertaining to divorce and family law, criminal defense, domestic violence, personal injury, and municipal violations. The Firm is located in Hunterdon County and serves clients throughout the state of New Jersey. For a consultation or additional information, call 908-534-7900.

No aspect of this advertisement has been approved by the Supreme Court.

