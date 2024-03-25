East West Manufacturing Enterprises: Richard Tsukano Appointed President of East/West Manufacturing Enterprises

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2024 / East/West Manufacturing Enterprises, a leading global provider of innovative manufacturing solutions, proudly announces the promotion of Richard Tsukano to the position of President. With over a decade of dedicated service to the company, Tsukano's elevation from Vice President of Business Development to President reflects his exceptional leadership, strategic vision, and commitment to excellence.

Having joined East/West Manufacturing Enterprises 12 years ago, Tsukano has consistently demonstrated his passion for driving growth and fostering collaborative relationships both internally and externally. His extensive experience in business development, coupled with a deep understanding of the manufacturing industry landscape, positions him as an invaluable asset to lead the company into its next phase of expansion and success.

Commenting on Tsukano's appointment, Andy Salo, CEO at East/West Manufacturing Enterprises, remarked, "We are thrilled to announce Richard Tsukano as our new President. Throughout his tenure with the company, Richard has exhibited unwavering dedication, exceptional leadership skills, and a keen strategic mindset. His promotion is a testament to his contributions and the confidence we have in his ability to steer East/West Manufacturing Enterprises towards continued growth and innovation."

In his new role, Tsukano will oversee the company's operations and growth initiatives, working closely with the executive team to capitalize on emerging opportunities and further strengthen East/West Manufacturing Enterprises' position as a market leader in the manufacturing sector.

"I am deeply honored and excited to take on the role of President at East/West Manufacturing Enterprises," said Richard Tsukano. "I am committed to building upon the company's legacy of excellence, fostering innovation, and driving sustainable growth. Together with our talented team, we will continue to deliver exceptional value to our customers, partners, and stakeholders."

About East/West Manufacturing Enterprises

East/West provides industry-leading Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS), including Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Assembly and optimized supply chain solutions for companies in a wide range of industries, such as industrial and commercial OEMs, medical, automotive, and military-related device manufacturers. The company is headquartered in Round Rock Texas, after building a new 43,000-square-foot production facility and relocating from Austin in 2021.

