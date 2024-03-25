Anzeige
SCS Global Services: SCS Standards Releases Water Stewardship and Resiliency Certification Standard for Public Review and Comment

EMERYVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2024 / SCS Standards is pleased to announce that a newly developed certification standard for Water Stewardship and Resiliency is now available for public review.

The Certification Standard for Water Stewardship and Resiliency (SCS-116) has been developed to recognize organizations that responsibly manage water resources. It aims to:

  • Stimulate nature-based and innovative technology solutions towards increasing water resiliency and resource management,
  • Encourage organizations to engage with their surrounding communities, and
  • Promote transparency by communicating an organization's impact on the environment and progress over time.

SCS-116 has been designed to encourage organizations to strive for the highest level of water stewardship and resiliency. The Standard also incentivizes companies to take their commitment even further, allowing them to achieve special recognition under cutting-edge "Trailblazer" requirements in any of the following categories:

  • Nature-Based Solutions
  • Innovative Technologies
  • Natural Habitat and Biodiversity Impacts
  • Net-Zero Water
  • Net-Positive Water
  • Water Circularity
  • Water Quality
  • Community Development

The public is welcome to comment on the new standard until April 26, 2024. To submit comments, please reach out to standards@scsstandards.org. or please visit https://www.scsstandards.org/standards/certification-standard-water-stewardship.

About SCS Standards

SCS Standards is a non-profit organization committed to the development of standards that advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Standards are developed in alignment with best practices and guidelines provided by internationally recognized bodies to ensure a robust, transparent and collaborative approach. SCS Standards is an affiliate of Scientific Certification Systems, Inc., and is its official affiliate standards development body.

Media Contact

Victoria Norman
Executive Director
Send an email



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from SCS Global Services on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: SCS Global Services
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/scs-global-services
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SCS Global Services



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
