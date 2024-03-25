Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd - Result of Tender Offer and Tender Price

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 25

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited

(the "Company")

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800HWWQPUJ4K1GS84

Result of Tender Offer and Tender Price

Result of Tender Offer

Further to the Company's publication of a circular to shareholders on 22 February 2024 (the "Circular") containing details of a tender offer for up to 13,531,881 participating redeemable preference shares (the "Shares"), equal to 14.99 per cent. of the Shares in issue as at 21 February 2024 (excluding any shares held in treasury) (the "Tender Offer"). The Company today announces that 79,829,958 Shares have been validly tendered pursuant to the Tender Offer.

Shareholders who validly tendered a percentage of their Shares equal to or less than their Basic Entitlement shall have all tendered Shares purchased in full under the Tender Offer. Following a scale back exercise, Shareholders who validly tendered a percentage of Shares greater than their Basic Entitlement will have a number of Shares equal to their Basic Entitlement purchased in full plus approximately 1 per cent. of their Excess Applications, in accordance with the process described in the Circular.

After taking account of the rounding down of each valid applicant's participation to the nearest whole Share, the Company will purchase in aggregate 13,531,881 Shares under the Tender Offer.

Tender Price

The Tender Price at which all the Shares accepted in the Tender Offer will be acquired is £7.4030 per Share.

The Tender Price has been calculated as 98 per cent. of the Net Asset Value per Share as at 6.00 p.m. on 22 March 2022, as further described in the Circular.

Settlement of the Tender Offer

It is intended that settlement of the Tender Offer will occur on or around 27 March 2024, and that the consideration payable in respect of the Shares accepted in the Tender Offer will be despatched to Shareholders who have validly tendered Shares as soon as practicable thereafter.

For further information, please contact:

Fidelity International George Bayer +44 (0)20 7961 4240 Jefferies International Limited (Joint broker) Gaudi Le Roux Harry Randall Ollie Nott +44 (0)20 7029 8000 J.P. Morgan Cazenove (Joint broker) William Simmonds Rupert Budge +44 (0) 20 3493 8000

Capitalised terms used but not defined in this announcement will have the same meaning as set out in the Circular.

