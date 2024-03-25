Stratodesk Featured in 2024 CRN® Partner Program Guide

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2024 / Stratodesk, the leading innovator of an ultra-secure operating system (OS) for modern workspaces, has been honored by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, with inclusion in its 2024 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide provides essential information to solution providers exploring technology vendor partner programs that offer high value and align with their business needs.





The support and resources offered through technology vendors' partner programs are critical for solution providers assessing which IT vendors, service providers, and distributors to team within building world-class technology solutions. Elements like financial incentives, sales and marketing assistance, training, and technical support play a key role in boosting partners' long-term growth. CRN evaluated vendors based on program requirements, partner training, sales and technical support, marketing resources, and communication for the 2024 Partner Program Guide.

CRN honors Stratodesk Edge which is designed to provide a streamlined pathway for IT vendors, managed service providers, and distributors to accelerate endpoint transformation and enhance endpoint security for their customers with NoTouch OS, an ultra-secure, enterprise operating system for modern workspaces. As more and more companies are putting the endpoint in the focus of their security strategy, Stratodesk Edge provides tools, tailored training, and marketing and tech resources to channel partners and delivers insights and support needed to enable their customer's success. The program first launched in 2021 and is critical to the success and growth of Stratodesk and its continuously growing community of channel partners worldwide.

We are thrilled that our partner program, Stratodesk Edge, has once again been recognized for its commitment to nurturing profitable and successful channel partnerships", shares Steve Thompson, Chief Revenue Officer at Stratodesk, and recently named as a CRN 2024 Channel Chief. "We are proud to offer a comprehensive channel program that includes all key elements to boost our partner's growth and establish sustained success. Being featured in CRN's Partner Guide is a true honor, and we extend our gratitude to the dedicated Stratodesk channel team and our valued partners for their contribution to this honorable recognition.

The 2024 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2024 issue of CRN and online.

About Stratodesk

Stratodesk is the leading innovator of the ultra-secure endpoint OS designed to meet the unique demands of modern enterprises. With zero-trust principles embedded in its core, Stratodesk NoTouch OS is the market-leading endpoint OS for VDI, DaaS, SaaS, and Secure Browsing as well as IIoT and Automation use cases. The transformative NoTouch OS is the convergence of cost reduction through streamlining IT operations and endpoint management, greater sustainability through endpoint hardware flexibility, and revolutionized endpoint security, user experience, and productivity.

Led by forward-thinking experts in EUC and enterprise security, Stratodesk is the go-to choice for top-tier organizations across various industries globally. With headquarters in San Francisco and a presence in Europe, Stratodesk is growing a disruptive community of channel partners and Stratodesk PLUS-certified technology solution providers worldwide.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

