Introducing New Integrations for RingCX, Miro Enterprise Guard, Zoom Whiteboard, and Embedding in Zoom Compliance Manager

Theta Lake, Inc., a recognized leader in Digital Communications Governance (DCG) Compliance, has added a number of significant market innovations with new integrations, new capabilities, and ways to acquire/consume Theta Lake capabilities. These new capabilities demonstrate Theta Lake's commitment to solving customer needs and reinforce its position as the only truly unified compliance platform for unified communications and collaboration tools.

The release showcases advancements in Voice, SMS, Whiteboards, Visual Collaboration, and Theta Lake's extensive coverage across the spectrum of today's top communication and collaboration platforms. This covers modalities across voice, electronic communications, and visual content, offering organizations comprehensive compliance solutions for their digital communications governance. Theta Lake offers a flexible suite of capabilities that address compliance capture, recordkeeping, unified search, and storage across various communication tools and modalities. It also provides risk detection with proactive response for surveillance, insider risk, and supervision needs. The release not only strengthens integrated coverage and options for acquiring Theta Lake technology directly through major partners like RingCentral but also establishes a transformative OEM relationship with Zoom, ensuring seamless access to Theta Lake for their customers. Some key innovations for customers include:

Audio communications coverage with patented compliance transcription in multiple languages, including dynamic translation extended to RingCentral RingCX.

The industry's only compliance coverage for all whiteboard eComms and Visual Communications (vComms), including activity logs, text, comments, attachments, drawings, icons, and more.

Unified and certified compliance coverage for the most products and communication modalities in the Zoom platform suite, with the ability to enable, configure, and manage Theta Lake compliance functionality within the Zoom UI.

Coverage for all department UCC use cases, including call centers, trading, regulated users, and general end-user communication capture, archiving, search, and risk detection.

Support for AWS or Azure deployment, including Bring Your Own Encryption Key and Bring Your Own Storage options.

More information on the three core pillars of the release:

Cloud Voice: Theta Lake extends its patented voice recording and voice capture with compliance transcription in multiple languages, dynamic translation, risk detection, and sensitive data redaction across voice recordings and screen shares for RingCentral's calling and meetings solutions to also include RingCX contact center. This ensures that organizations can capture and analyze communications in RingCX as well as the dozens of other calling platforms Theta Lake supports for record-keeping and supervision requirements. This includes the ability to support multiple languages for transcription with patented models to improve transcription results for compliance and the ability to dynamically translate results for reviewers and legal team users. Coupled with three layers of reconciliation reporting, this enables compliance teams to have more certainty in voice recordkeeping, the ability to export some or all aspects of calls, and more efficiency and effectiveness in monitoring and reviewing voice recordings.

"As the collaboration landscape rapidly evolves, companies must be able to take advantage of new and emerging capabilities while also ensuring that they meet compliance requirements," says Irwin Lazar, President and Principal Analyst, Metrigy. "Our forthcoming Workplace Collaboration and Contact Center Security and Compliance: 2024-25 global study of more than 330 companies shows that approximately 30% turn off access to collaboration apps and 23% disable access to contact center platform features due to security and compliance concerns. Theta Lake's capabilities help companies realize full value from their collaboration and contact center investments by ensuring that they can safely deploy new features while meeting recordkeeping, archiving, discovery, supervision, and data loss prevention needs."

Broadening Collaboration Compliance Coverage Theta Lake is excited to announce a new partnership with Miro and integrated coverage for Miro Enterprise Guard and Zoom Online Whiteboard, further expanding its collaboration compliance coverage. These integrations, in addition to the existing integration with Mural, allow compliance teams to capture and supervise all textual content, visual content, activities, and participants whiteboarding in the visual collaboration workspace. This comprehensive coverage ensures effective review and oversight of whiteboard content for compliance, security, and acceptable use risks. With these integrations, Theta Lake now supports the top whiteboard vendors, solidifying its position as a leading compliance solution for digital whiteboards. Join our demo webinar on April 4th to witness firsthand the innovative compliance features for whiteboards.

"As a platform that accelerates innovation and reduces time to market for new products and services, Miro is increasingly used by customers in highly regulated verticals that demand advanced compliance functionality," said Andrew Edelman, Head of Partnerships at Miro. "In partnership with Theta Lake, we've built an integration around real customer implementations that now sets the standard for unified compliance within the visual collaboration space. The compliance coverage for data generated within Miro everything from comments to embedded files, plus visual elements like icons and drawings allows highly regulated organizations to more confidently embrace the full value of Miro."

Expanded Strategic Partnership with Zoom: Theta Lake continues its innovation with Zoom and announces the integration with Zoom Compliance Manager. This OEM solution, called Zoom Compliance Manager powered by Theta Lake, delivers best-in-class compliance solutions to Zoom customers. The integration allows Zoom customers to seamlessly access Theta Lake's comprehensive compliance and security capabilities directly from the Zoom administrator console. This seamless experience enables organizations to address compliance needs with greater efficiency and effectiveness. For more on Zoom Compliance Manager, please refer to Zoom's press release from March 20th.

For more information about Theta Lake, please visit Theta Lake's website. Enterprise connect attendees can also get a demo at Theta Lake booth 2026.

About Theta Lake:

Theta Lake's multi-award winning product suite provides patented compliance and security for modern collaboration platforms, utilizing more than 100 frictionless partner integrations that include Zoom, RingCentral, Microsoft Teams, Webex by Cisco, Slack, Asana, Movius, Mural and more. Theta Lake can capture, act as a unified archive connector across modalities for pre-existing archives of record, and/or act as a completely unified archive for all eComms, aComms (voice), vComms (video and images), and more. In addition to comprehensive capture and archiving, Theta Lake enables unified search and full replay across all modalities and content types including full conversation views across meshed UCC tools and media types. With unified visibility, customers can more successfully implement proactive compliance using patented ML and AI to detect regulatory, privacy, and security risks in communications. Visit us at ThetaLake.com; LinkedIn; or X @thetalake

Contacts:

Kathryn Lodato

VP Global Marketing

Theta Lake, Inc.

kathryn.lodato@thetalake.com

805-427-5123