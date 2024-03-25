ZetrOZ Systems: Retired US Marine Colonel Finds Pain Relief with sam Wearable Ultrasound Unit

Sustained acoustic medicine technology from ZetrOZ Systems eliminates veteran's severe knee pain without surgery or pain medications.

TRUMBULL, CT / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2024 / Retired Col. Wayne Harrison proudly served his country as a U.S. Marine for 30 years. That service, though, took a toll on his body, leaving him with severe pain in both knees. Harrison thought knee surgery was unavoidable - until he learned of the sam® wearable ultrasound technology from ZetrOZ Systems.



"Over the years, my knees took a pounding, especially with the heavy loads we carried on our bodies," Harrison said. He began seeing an orthopedic surgeon, who told Harrison he would need knee replacement surgery in both knees. Then Harrison's cousin introduced him to the sam® device.

"I used sam® combined with cold treatments, and my swelling and pain went away within 48 hours. I now use sam® three times weekly on each knee, resulting in pain-free knees and much higher mobility," Harrison said. "I then tried sam® on my neck and ankle, both of which are painful due to severe arthritis. I can tell you I felt immediate relief. Now, I couldn't imagine life without sam®. I feel like I can conquer the world."

ZetrOZ Systems' sam® sustained acoustic medicine is a low-intensity, long-duration, daily ultrasound treatment that can reduce the need for pain medication and surgery and provide more rapid soft tissue healing. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration has cleared the sam® unit to treat knee osteoarthritis, upper back myofascial pain, and shoulder, elbow, and ankle tendinopathy.

sam® works by increasing blood vessel diameters to improve blood flow, increase oxygenated hemoglobin, and remove cytokine enzymes and cellular waste. Its effectiveness in treating soft tissue and other injuries has been documented in 42 peer-reviewed publications and 20 Level 1-5 clinical studies.

ZetrOZ Systems' sam® device is the only FDA-cleared wearable ultrasound unit approved for daily use at home and covered by both the Veterans Affairs and military TRICARE health programs.

Harrison is grateful that sam® is available to him and his fellow service members. "For those veterans like me who stressed our bodies for years, I highly recommend sam® as a vital part of your rehabilitation. As a military professional, I do not provide testimonials lightly, and therefore, I am staking my reputation on sam®'s quality results."

About ZetrOZ Systems

ZetrOZ Systems is leading healing innovations in sports medicine, developing wearable bioelectronic devices to deliver sustained acoustic medicine (sam®). Researched and funded by the federal government, ZetrOZ is built on the proprietary medical technology of 46 patents and is the exclusive manufacturer and developer of the sam® product line, designed to treat acute and chronic musculoskeletal conditions.

