Embrace March Madness with these exciting bonuses.

Everygame Poker is taking players out onto the court this week with a pile of action-packed bonuses to continue the March Madness fun and get you ready for the Easter break.

Brace yourself for another thrilling week of basketball action as the Round of 32 and Sweet 16 stages of March Madness begin. Everygame Poker is keeping the tempo up by providing March Madness bonuses throughout the week. Players can join eight freerolls daily between March 25th and March 28th, with the top 30 places in each freeroll receiving 1 Gold Chip!

These chips can be used to advance to the Sweet 16 stage, where you can battle it out over 16 thrilling events. Players can then enter 14 Gold Chip entry tournaments and two freerolls, with five Gold Chips up for grabs for the winners. Can you get through another week of thrilling March Madness action to get one stage closer to the $5,000 final on April 27th?

What better way to enjoy Easter Sunday than to participate in the weekly Sunday Myriad for a chance to win a slice of a mouthwatering $10,000 GTD prize pool? Starting at 4 PM ET with a buy-in of $115+$10, test your skills in an array of different formats, including Deepstack, Progressive Bounty, Big Bounty, and Superstack.

Be sure to check out the Sit and Go options, including the $10,000 Myriad Stepladder tournaments. Players can secure a place in the Sunday Myriad main event by triumphing in the Stepladder final.

Finally, starting March 25th until March 30th, claim a 5% free bet on Smart Roulette with the Betterment Campaign. Simply log in to Everygame Poker, search for Smart Roulette by Tangente, and begin playing. Free bets worth 5% of your stake will be credited to your account up to a maximum of $100!

