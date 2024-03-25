Foundation Software CEO Mike Ode Appears on Behind the Deal Podcast With Thoma Bravo

STRONGSVILLE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2024 / Thoma Bravo, one of the world's largest software investment firms, featured Foundation Software's CEO Mike Ode on their popular podcast Behind the Deal.

In this episode, Ode and Thoma Bravo partner and host Carl Press detail the negotiations that brought Foundation Software into the Thoma Bravo portfolio in 2020.

Of the deal, Press says, "…like every good agreement, the deeper we went, the more we loved it, and the more we felt like, this is a phenomenal team. This is the company to go invest in. We were going to do everything we possibly could to try to make it work."

Later in the conversation, they take a deep dive into some of Foundation's recent successes. Like its notable business growth, including four separate acquisitions, and the value of its expanded product suite (which listeners of all roles and trades will find fascinating!).

Ode included these insights about his podcast experience, "I had a great time revisiting the journey of this deal. It was a valuable experience for our company and having the opportunity to share that with an audience is exciting."

To listen to the full episode, click here.

Thoma Bravo's Behind the Deal

Thoma Bravo's Behind the Deal is a top-ranking business podcast that takes listeners behind the scenes to hear the strategies behind building Thoma Bravo's portfolio of software and technology companies. All episodes are available on Thoma Bravo's website here.

Thoma Bravo

Thoma Bravo is one of the largest software investors in the world, with over $138 billion in assets under management. Over the past 20+ years, the firm has acquired or invested in more than 465 companies representing approximately $260 billion in enterprise value. The firm has offices in Chicago, London, Miami, New York and San Francisco. For more information, visit Thoma Bravo's website at thomabravo.com.

Foundation Software, LLC

Foundation Software delivers job cost accounting, estimating and takeoff, project management, safety management and payroll services, to help contractors run the business side of construction. For information, call (800) 246-0800 visit www.foundationsoft.com or email info@foundationsoft.com.

