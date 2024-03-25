Trellis Corporation: Trellis Welcomes Chief Revenue Officer to Lead Growth Strategy

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2024 / Trellis Corporation, a leading eCommerce Merchandising company, is excited to announce the appointment of Luke McGinnis as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this role, Luke will spearhead the company's revenue generation efforts and drive strategic initiatives to fuel growth and expansion.

With over 10 years of experience in eCommerce Marketplaces, Luke brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the Trellis team. Prior to joining Trellis, Luke held the position of Vice-President of Sales at Pacvue, where he was instrumental in the growth of Pacvue and their ultimate exit to Assembly.

"We are thrilled to welcome Luke to our executive leadership team," said Fahim Sheikh, CEO at Trellis. "His proven track record of driving revenue growth and building high-performing teams will be instrumental as we continue to scale our business and deliver value to our customers."

In his role as Chief Revenue Officer, Luke will oversee all aspects of revenue generation, including sales, marketing, and partnerships. He will work closely with the executive team to develop and execute strategies that align with Trellis' vision and objectives.

"I am honored to join the Trellis team and contribute to its continued success," said Luke. "The Trellis eCommerce merchandising platform goes beyond the typical advertising platforms out there by combining Advertising, Dynamic Pricing, Product Content, and Promotions all in one platform. This is a true game changer for brands selling on marketplaces. I am excited about the opportunity to collaborate with the talented team and drive innovation, revenue growth, and maximize value for our customers."

Please join us in welcoming Luke McGinnis to the Trellis family. For media inquiries or interviews, please contact Lobban Erwin, Media Relations Specialist at seoplus+ (Lobban.erwin@seoplus.com).

For further information on Trellis, please visit gotrellis.com.

About Trellis

Trellis is a merchandising software platform designed for brands selling on e-commerce marketplaces. The software platform combines Placement, Pricing, Product Content and Promotions all together and was built on the deepest knowledge and latest advances in artificial intelligence and digital automation.

