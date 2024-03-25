Gorayeb & Associates, P.C.: Gorayeb & Associates Secures $10.25 Million Verdict for Ecuadorian Construction Worker in Landmark Case

After Years of Legal Hurdles, Gorayeb & Associates Triumphs in Kings County Supreme Court, Delivering Justice and Significant Compensation for an Injured Ecuadorian Construction Worker

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2024 / Gorayeb & Associates, a leading law firm renowned for its advocacy for construction accident victims, has achieved a landmark victory in the Kings County Supreme Court in Brooklyn, New York, securing a $10.25 million verdict for a 40-year-old Ecuadorian construction worker. This case underscores the firm's unwavering commitment to defending the rights and futures of New York's Hispanic community and undocumented workers.



Christopher Gorayeb: Defender of Construction Workers

Captured outside the courtroom, Christopher Gorayeb stands as a steadfast protector of Hispanic construction workers' rights and safety.

The client, who moved to the United States at the age of 16 to support his financially struggling family in Ecuador, faced a life-altering incident on Jan. 12, 2013, while working at a Manhattan construction site. A scaffold he was standing on, 10 feet above the ground, unexpectedly broke, causing him to fall and sustain severe injuries to his right knee, back, and neck. The accident not only threatened his physical health but also his ability to provide for his family back home.

Facing numerous challenges, including the bankruptcy of one of the defendants, Gorayeb & Associates launched an intensive legal battle against the property owner and the general contractor. Throughout the trial, the firm's dedication to its client was unwavering. The trial attorney's calm and collected demeanor, along with the constant support of his assistant, ensured the client felt comfortable and supported throughout the process.

Christopher Gorayeb, attorney and owner of Gorayeb & Associates, expressed his satisfaction with the jury's decision, stating, "We are pleased to have obtained this verdict for our client. These accidents can be life-changing, not only for the injured worker but also for their family and loved ones. Fortunately, our justice system recognizes the significant impact these accidents have on people's lives and provides means for their compensation. We take great pride in our work and are committed to fighting relentlessly to secure a promising future for our clients and their families."

This verdict is a testament to Gorayeb & Associates' expertise in handling complex construction accident cases and the firm's deep commitment to the Hispanic community in New York. By achieving justice for its client, Gorayeb & Associates has not only secured his economic future but also highlighted the critical importance of workplace safety and the rights of undocumented workers.

About Gorayeb & Associates, P.C.

With over 36 years of experience, Gorayeb & Associates, P.C., known as "Los Abogados del Pueblo," specializes in representing victims of construction accidents. The firm's dedication to legal excellence and community engagement has resulted in securing over $1 billion in settlements and verdicts for its clients, reaffirming the firm's role as staunch advocates for New York's Hispanic communities and beyond.

