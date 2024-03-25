

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies recorded strong gains amidst renewed expectations of monetary easing by central banks across the world.



Overall crypto market capitalization is currently at $2.62 trillion, recording an overnight jump of 4.9 percent.



Bitcoin is currently trading at $69,280.13 recording overnight gains of 5.3 percent, weekly gains of 3.4 percent and year-to-date gains of 64 percent. Bitcoin traded between $69,409.89 and $64,669.47 in the past 24 hours.



Ethereum also added 4.2 percent overnight to trade at $3,552.18. Ether has added 56 percent in 2024. Ethereum traded between $3,551.54 and $3,335.97 in the past 24 hours. Bitcoin dominates 51.87 percent of the overall crypto market followed by Ethereum that accounts for 16.32 percent of the market.



Among the top 10 cryptocurrencies, BNB (BNB) gained 4.8 percent, Solana (SOL) jumped 8.8 percent, XRP (XRP) added almost 1 percent, Dogecoin (DOGE) gained 3.5 percent, Cardano (ADA) added 2.3 percent, Avalanche (AVAX) rallied 9.3 percent, Toncoin (TON) leaped 14.6 percent and Shiba Inu (SHIB) added 6 percent.



18th ranked internet Computer (ICP) topped overnight gains with addition of more than 20 percent. 49th ranked dogwifhat (WIF) followed with overnight gains of 19.2 percent. 89th ranked Ronin (RON), 78th ranked eCash (XEC) and 25th ranked Stacks (STX) are the only cryptocurrencies among the top 100 to trade with overnight losses in excess of 1 percent.



Amidst a week that witnessed whipsawing prices of Bitcoin, digital asset investment products witnessed a record level of outflows of funds. The CoinShares' Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly report on institutional investments showed a net inflow of $942 million for the week ended March 23, versus inflows of $2.92 billion in the previous week. Year-to-date flows have decreased to $12.3 billion, dragging down the cumulative AUM to $88.2 billion.



Bitcoin products that recorded weekly outflows of $904 million constituted bulk of the outflows. Ethereum-based products recorded outflows of $34.2 million. Multi-asset products witnessed outflows of $7.3 million followed by Solana-based products that witnessed outflows of $5.6 million. Short Bitcoin and Cardano products, both recorded outflows of $3.7 million.



Polkadot-based products however received inflows of $5 million. Litecoin-based products also recorded inflows of $2 million during the past week.



Of the cumulative AUM of $88.2 billion, more than 77 percent is attributed to Bitcoin products that account for an AUM of $68 billion. AUM of Ethereum products have fallen to $14.2 billion. Multi-asset portfolios command assets under management of $3.3 billion. An AUM of $1.4 billion is attributed to Solana-based products and $562 million to Binance-based products.



The provider-wise analysis of flows inter alia shows outflows of $2 billion from Grayscale Investments and inflows of $828 million to iShares ETF, $79 million to Fidelity ETF, and $33 million to Ark 21 Shares during the past week.



Despite the massive cumulative outflows recorded since the Bitcoin Spot ETF approval by the SEC, Grayscale Investments still accounts for an AUM of $32.7 billion, which is more than 37 percent of the cumulative AUM of $88.2 billion. iShares commands an AUM of $15.5 billion, followed by Fidelity that has mobilized assets under management to the tune of $8.7 billion.



The country-wise analysis shows weekly outflows of $860 million from United States. Sweden recorded outflows of $36.9 million, followed by Switzerland that saw outflows of $25.2 million. Germany also recorded outflows of $3.9 million.



Brazil and Canada recorded inflows exceeding $8 million, followed by Australia that witnessed inflows of $1.4 million.



Of the cumulative AUM of $88.2 billion, $68.9 billion or 78 percent is in United States. Canada and Switzerland follow with AUM of close to $4.8 billion. Germany accounts for AUM of close to $4.1 billion, followed by Sweden with $3.3 billion.



