Impact Environmental Group's Adam Julien Named to Waste360's 2024 40 Under 40 Awards List

ELGIN, IL / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2024 / Impact Environmental Group today announces Adam Julien, Director of Engineering, has been named to Waste360's 2024 40 Under 40 awards list, which showcases the next generation of leaders who are shaping the future of the waste and recycling industry.

Adam Julien, IEG's Director of Engineering

Impact Environmental Group is a global supplier of wear parts to the Waste and Recycling Industry specializing in asset preservation, supply chain optimization, training and education and liquid waste containment. As Director of Engineering, Adam Julien manages IEG process improvement and new product development. Adam has developed and launched products that significantly impact the sustainability efforts of our customers, including IEG's StreamClean Recycling Lid, Dura-Bottom Container System and Eco-Fusion Color Lids. Adam continually engages with IEG customers to find more efficient and sustainable solutions to their everyday operations. Additionally, Adam is a critical leader of our safety program, which ensures our employees leave work as they arrived. If not traveling to see customers, Adam is onsite at each of our IEG facilities in the U.S. and Europe identifying opportunities to create a better and safer work environment.

"We are thrilled to announce that Adam Julien, our Director of Engineering, has been honored with the Waste360's prestigious 40 under 40 award," said Joe Stodola, COO at IEG. "Adam has an exceptional talent for innovation and continuously demonstrates his commitment to transform customer needs into practical solutions that exemplify the cutting-edge leadership and dedication we value. This achievement is a testament to his personal excellence and reflects his drive to lead and innovate in our industry."

"Congratulations to the 2024 class of Waste360 40 Under 40 award winners. Our industry is filled with innovators. We were impressed by all the nominations, and we are excited to celebrate all of their achievements at WasteExpo," said Marc Acampora, Market Leader, Waste360.

The Waste360 40 Under 40 awards program recognizes inspiring and innovative professionals under the age of 40 whose work in the waste, recycling and organics industry has made a significant contribution to the industry. The winners are involved in every part of the waste and recycling industry, including haulers, municipalities, composters, recycling professionals, policymakers and product suppliers.

A panel of expert judges from Waste360 evaluated the nominations and consulted with an external advisor to select the finalists and winners.

The winners will be honored during an awards ceremony on May 7 at WasteExpo, North America's largest solid waste, recycling, organics, food waste recovery, and sustainability event, taking place in Las Vegas.

About Impact Environmental Group

Founded in 1999, Impact Environmental Group has grown into a global environmental products and services business, providing a comprehensive suite of new and replacement products for waste containers, compaction equipment, waste transportation equipment and liquid waste containment. IEG companies include Roll-Tech, Midland Chutes, Northern Extrusion, United Compaction Services, Deroche Canvas, Tarp Depot, Maxbox Supplies, Container Components (US), UK-based Egbert Taylor, Container Components (Europe), UKCM and Capital Compactors. IEG is headquartered in Elgin, Illinois with facilities located across the U.S. and Europe. For more information, visit www.iegna.com or on LinkedIn.

About WasteExpo

WasteExpo is the leading event in North America for waste, recycling, and organics professionals from the private and public sector. WasteExpo offers an interactive conference program that dives deep into vital industry topics such as recycling, landfills, fleet management, collections, organics, safety, food waste and recovery, and more. WasteExpo also boasts a robust Exhibit Hall showcasing more than 550 exhibitors and the latest industry solutions. WasteExpo is co-located with the Waste360 Investor Summit, the Waste360 Healthcare Waste Conference, and the Waste360 Sustainability Talks.

About the Waste360 Group??

The Waste360 Group harnesses the power of its many properties to serve the solid waste and recycling industry. The industry widely consumes this content in the form of websites, live events, online learning, and digital opportunities and includes: Waste360.com, WasteExpo, The Global Waste Management Symposium and topical and timely eNewsletters including Waste360 Daily Wire. Waste360's NothingWasted! Podcast features the rockstars of the waste, recycling, and organics industry weekly for the latest news and insights on the people behind the industry. For more information, visit www.waste360.com.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience, and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content, and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days a year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

