The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 25
The Diverse Income Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 22 March 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to 22 March 2024 90.28p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 89.24p per ordinary share
25 March 2024
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45