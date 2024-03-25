Anzeige
25.03.2024
BizClik: Procurement Magazine Launches the Top 100 Women in Procurement 2024

LONDON, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In honour of International Women's Day, Procurement Magazine, a BizClik brand, is proud to launch the Top 100 Women in Procurement - celebrating the most inspiring women in the Procurement sector.

This definitive list of 100 women champions the influential leaders and pioneers in procurement who are elevating and driving momentum for the movement, as well as those who are leading the charge when it comes to investment, innovation, capitalising on strategic opportunities, and supporting other underrepresented groups.

Paving the way for future generations, these women are creating space at the table for new faces, growth and innovations.

For further details on the Top 100 Women supplement, and to explore the incredible digital transformation journeys of these global pioneers, click HERE.

Glen White, Founder and CEO of BizClik says:

"This year's Top 100 Women in Procurement highlights the leaders who are dedicated to making a positive impact. BizClik and Procurement Magazine continue to be proud to celebrate the successful women driving leadership and advocacy across their industries and organisations."

You can read the latest news in Procurement Magazine by clicking HERE.

You can now sign up for the Procurement & Supply Chain Events portfolio, HERE.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/procurement-magazine-launches-the-top-100-women-in-procurement-2024-302098181.html

