Global social commerce industry is expected to grow by 14.8% on annual basis to reach US$737.2 billion in 2023.

The global social commerce industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 12.7% during 2024-2029. The global social commerce GMV will increase from US$642.09 billion in 2023 to reach US$1,339.75 billion by 2029.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of social commerce industry, covering market opportunities and risks. With over 50+ KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of social commerce market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

The research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view on emerging business and investment market opportunities.

This bundled offering provides detailed 20 reports, covering global insights along with data centric analysis at global and country level:

Global Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)

Argentina Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)

Australia Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)

Brazil Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)

Canada Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)

China Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)

France Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)

Germany Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)

India Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)

Italy Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)

Mexico Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)

Nigeria Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)

Philippines Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)

Russia Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)

South Africa Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)

Thailand Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)

United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)

United Kingdom Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)

United States Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)

Vietnam Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)

Scope

Below is a summary of key market segments offered at country level:

Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2020-2029

Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2020-2029

Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories, 2020-2029

Clothing Footwear

Beauty and Personal Care

Food Grocery

Appliances and Electronics

Home Improvement

Travel

Hospitality

Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Consumer Segment, 2020-2029

B2B

B2C

C2C

Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device, 2020-2029

Mobile

Desktop

Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2020-2029

Domestic

Cross Border

Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2020-2029

Tier-1 Cities

Tier-2 Cities

Tier-3 Cities

Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method, 2020-2029

Credit Card

Debit Card

Bank Transfer

Prepaid Card

Digital Mobile Wallet

Other Digital Payment

Cash

Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Platforms

Video Commerce

Social Network-Led Commerce

Social Reselling

Group Buying

Product Review Platforms

Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics Behaviour, 2023

By Age

By Income Level

By Gender

