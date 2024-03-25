A-1 Broadcast: Doctor Contessa Metcalfe Shares Advice for Better Health this Spring on TipsOnTV

Celebrity Physician on Getting Healthier to Better Enjoy an Active Lifestyle

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2024 / After winter, enjoying good health when warm weather arrives is more important than ever. That is why prepping for spring health and wellness is all about taking proactive steps that can help keep us healthy. Almost daily, we are confronted with new health challenges that impact individuals and families. There are solutions, including exercise, diet and even daily supplements, that promote cell health and can provide what is needed to look and feel healthier. Contessa Metcalfe, M.D., is a practicing double-board certified physician.

QUICK WORKOUT RECOVERY

With warmer weather on the horizon, everyone is sure to be more active playing sports and taking on new activities. This can also lead to sore muscles and aches and pains. That's why Dr. Contessa recommends Arnicare Gel, an essential part of a pain-free active lifestyle. Arnicare Gel, powered by Arnica, provides relief from everyday muscle aches and pains, swelling from injuries and discoloration from bruises. The scientifically formulated, fragrance-free formula is quickly absorbed into the skin and can be found online or at most stores. For more information, visit www.arnicare.com

EASY STEP TOWARD OVERALL WELLNESS

Cognizin is a brain health nutrient that has been clinically studied to support brain energy, focus and attention. It is now available in a novel hydration delivery system, Karma Energy Water. Karma's patented Push Cap protects the active ingredients until the moment it is ready to drink, to receive the highest level of nutritional benefits for energy and mental acuity to get us through the day. Be sure to look for Cognizin on the label. For more information, visit www.cognizin.com

PRACTICAL DAILY ROUTINES

Supplements that help in multiple areas are key. That is why Dr. Contessa loves Isopure's new Collagen Peptides. It supports healthy joints, hair, skin, and nails, plus offers immune support with 20 grams of collagen. Try adding a scoop of it to that morning coffee or smoothie; it is so easy and blends in seamlessly. It is a great way to support everyday nutrition and it is made with minimal ingredients, including biotin and vitamin C. For more information, visit www.theisopurecompany.com/en-us

HEALTHY TIPS THAT MIGHT SURPRISE PEOPLE

According to the U.S. Surgeon General, one in three U.S. adults report they are online "almost constantly," which has a major impact on mental health. Spring is a great time of year to enjoy life away from those screens. As a leading, no-contract wireless provider, Tracfone says, go ahead and disconnect. Data is never lost because they offer unlimited carryover. Right now, get a free Samsung Galaxy A13 when you purchase a Tracfone 3, 6 or 12-month $40 plan. Go ahead and take a short "tech disconnect." For more information, visit Tracfone.com.

