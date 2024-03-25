Anzeige
Montag, 25.03.2024
NurExone Biologic: Kursexplosion nach Startschuss News?!
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
25.03.24
16:30 Uhr
6,500 Euro
-0,250
-3,70 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
PR Newswire
25.03.2024 | 17:54
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 25

25 March 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 220,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 559.822p. The highest price paid per share was 574.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 551.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0275% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 508,494,461 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 798,953,434. Rightmove holds 11,606,185 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

© 2024 PR Newswire
