Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 25
25 March 2024
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 220,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 559.822p. The highest price paid per share was 574.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 551.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0275% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 508,494,461 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 798,953,434. Rightmove holds 11,606,185 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
ExecutionTime
191
552.200
16:21:48
833
552.200
16:21:48
986
552.200
16:21:13
77
552.200
16:21:13
164
552.600
16:20:07
483
552.600
16:20:07
250
552.600
16:20:07
587
552.600
16:20:07
1574
552.800
16:18:14
1
552.800
16:18:14
587
552.800
16:18:14
587
552.800
16:18:14
302
552.800
16:16:58
1200
552.800
16:16:58
500
552.600
16:15:28
28
552.600
16:15:28
1376
552.400
16:14:40
613
552.400
16:14:40
701
552.400
16:14:40
67
552.000
16:13:39
27
552.200
16:11:45
587
552.200
16:11:45
587
552.200
16:11:45
337
552.200
16:11:45
37
552.400
16:11:45
1093
552.400
16:10:14
88
552.400
16:10:14
353
553.000
16:09:23
422
553.000
16:09:23
711
553.000
16:09:23
1411
553.200
16:07:59
587
553.200
16:07:59
283
553.000
16:07:59
587
553.000
16:07:59
587
553.000
16:07:59
1200
553.200
16:07:59
1168
553.200
16:07:59
368
553.200
16:07:59
783
553.200
16:07:59
1509
552.200
16:01:30
320
551.600
16:01:01
600
551.600
16:01:01
226
551.600
16:00:14
720
552.000
15:59:24
863
552.000
15:59:24
26
553.200
15:57:03
1485
553.200
15:57:03
484
553.600
15:55:41
587
553.600
15:55:41
399
553.600
15:55:41
587
553.400
15:54:38
1210
553.200
15:53:23
336
553.200
15:53:23
238
553.400
15:53:19
587
553.400
15:53:19
776
553.400
15:53:19
393
552.200
15:51:29
683
552.200
15:49:28
725
552.200
15:48:46
340
552.400
15:46:56
974
552.400
15:46:55
328
552.600
15:45:15
1025
552.600
15:45:15
1489
552.800
15:45:13
1384
552.800
15:44:33
29
552.800
15:44:33
1156
552.800
15:43:40
233
552.800
15:43:40
1327
552.400
15:39:03
1405
552.200
15:36:23
1604
552.600
15:33:23
1378
553.200
15:30:13
1337
553.400
15:30:07
587
553.400
15:29:07
345
553.400
15:27:06
358
553.400
15:27:06
384
553.400
15:24:22
587
553.400
15:24:22
77
553.400
15:24:22
550
553.400
15:24:22
561
554.400
15:21:43
852
554.400
15:21:43
1373
554.600
15:20:14
1364
555.400
15:16:51
1361
556.200
15:15:17
216
556.200
15:13:48
1347
556.200
15:13:48
1582
556.000
15:09:55
265
556.000
15:08:16
587
556.000
15:08:16
587
556.200
15:08:16
1460
556.200
15:08:16
1415
555.800
15:03:36
1488
556.000
15:01:46
1318
556.200
14:58:56
69
556.200
14:58:56
28
556.200
14:56:43
175
556.200
14:56:43
1082
556.200
14:56:43
55
556.200
14:56:43
1402
556.400
14:56:40
215
555.600
14:51:56
587
555.600
14:51:56
587
555.600
14:51:56
188
553.800
14:50:43
1405
553.800
14:50:43
572
553.200
14:47:18
730
553.200
14:47:18
1426
553.800
14:46:18
527
553.600
14:42:06
924
553.600
14:42:06
1430
553.800
14:42:05
21
553.600
14:38:10
587
553.600
14:38:10
587
553.600
14:38:10
7
553.600
14:38:10
274
553.600
14:38:10
1047
553.600
14:38:10
220
554.000
14:33:45
1144
554.000
14:33:45
715
555.200
14:31:18
296
555.200
14:31:18
139
555.200
14:31:18
237
555.200
14:31:18
75
555.200
14:31:18
1603
555.600
14:29:34
1562
556.400
14:29:33
1363
557.000
14:24:51
1620
555.400
14:22:31
1405
554.800
14:18:26
230
555.000
14:17:26
980
555.400
14:17:26
623
555.400
14:17:26
1619
554.400
14:11:37
1312
555.400
14:09:50
1573
555.000
14:07:56
1533
555.800
14:04:54
1304
556.400
14:03:08
425
556.400
14:02:30
275
556.400
14:02:30
994
556.400
14:02:30
1300
556.400
13:57:51
1584
556.600
13:57:48
1554
557.000
13:53:27
581
557.000
13:52:15
913
557.000
13:52:15
1200
555.800
13:47:25
62
555.800
13:47:25
306
555.800
13:47:25
581
556.000
13:46:56
1200
556.000
13:46:56
1617
556.000
13:46:56
118
555.200
13:40:50
1200
555.200
13:40:50
776
555.400
13:39:00
241
555.400
13:39:00
25
555.400
13:39:00
513
555.400
13:39:00
854
555.400
13:36:58
613
555.400
13:36:58
587
556.200
13:34:32
587
556.200
13:34:32
1392
556.600
13:33:50
1667
556.800
13:33:07
324
557.400
13:29:25
257
557.400
13:29:25
587
557.400
13:29:25
241
557.400
13:29:25
1536
557.400
13:29:25
1602
558.000
13:24:16
1666
557.600
13:23:00
1436
557.800
13:11:23
1409
557.600
13:05:33
1381
559.000
12:57:09
1493
559.800
12:53:02
1302
559.600
12:45:30
300
559.600
12:45:30
699
558.600
12:38:51
625
558.600
12:38:51
779
559.600
12:31:41
740
559.600
12:31:41
1379
559.800
12:31:41
1380
559.600
12:29:48
575
560.600
12:19:30
575
560.600
12:19:30
144
560.600
12:19:30
169
560.000
12:13:29
575
560.000
12:13:29
575
560.000
12:13:29
235
561.200
12:09:18
1163
561.200
12:09:18
572
563.800
12:01:25
820
563.800
12:01:25
1382
566.600
11:59:02
1434
566.800
11:56:02
600
566.600
11:47:17
1226
566.600
11:47:17
223
566.600
11:47:17
114
566.600
11:45:02
1442
566.800
11:36:02
1420
566.400
11:27:58
63
566.400
11:27:47
1475
567.000
11:20:02
575
566.800
11:10:00
575
566.800
11:10:00
182
566.800
11:10:00
1420
566.600
11:10:00
205
566.600
11:10:00
174
566.800
11:06:47
185
566.800
11:06:47
1586
567.000
10:59:20
503
567.600
10:56:06
575
567.600
10:56:06
575
567.600
10:56:06
204
567.600
10:56:06
344
567.400
10:54:02
1612
567.800
10:47:00
1459
567.400
10:37:46
77
567.600
10:36:00
393
567.800
10:31:45
794
567.800
10:31:45
497
567.800
10:31:45
1121
567.800
10:31:45
575
567.200
10:24:55
575
567.200
10:24:55
280
567.200
10:24:55
873
567.200
10:20:21
647
567.200
10:20:21
466
566.800
10:14:21
990
566.800
10:14:21
1387
565.600
10:08:37
907
566.600
10:04:25
652
566.600
10:04:25
36
566.600
10:04:25
1535
567.200
09:59:03
64
567.600
09:53:05
1268
567.600
09:53:05
1390
568.400
09:48:05
26
568.400
09:48:05
192
568.400
09:48:05
1424
567.800
09:47:29
380
567.800
09:42:35
190
567.800
09:42:35
46
567.800
09:40:56
254
567.800
09:40:16
575
567.800
09:40:16
174
567.800
09:40:16
327
567.800
09:40:16
77
568.200
09:33:16
575
568.200
09:33:16
986
568.400
09:32:40
333
568.400
09:32:40
295
568.800
09:30:05
689
568.600
09:30:05
1419
569.000
09:21:02
1119
569.200
09:16:45
434
569.200
09:16:45
85
569.600
09:10:47
1482
569.600
09:10:47
1625
569.800
09:05:01
1416
569.600
09:03:40
89
569.600
09:03:40
1595
570.200
08:58:38
822
570.200
08:51:44
500
570.200
08:51:44
1343
570.400
08:50:45
1554
571.200
08:44:25
481
571.800
08:38:49
983
571.800
08:38:49
571
572.200
08:35:44
382
572.200
08:35:44
358
572.200
08:35:44
1045
572.400
08:30:56
414
572.400
08:30:56
1343
572.000
08:27:03
1128
572.600
08:24:12
415
572.600
08:24:12
700
573.600
08:20:00
143
573.600
08:20:00
84
573.600
08:20:00
441
573.600
08:20:00
414
573.600
08:17:32
1200
573.600
08:17:32
1333
573.000
08:14:53
1483
571.000
08:10:06
542
573.000
08:04:50
1013
573.000
08:04:50
1555
573.400
08:04:34
1350
573.600
08:04:34
1584
574.600
08:00:39