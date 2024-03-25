Avant Solutions: Business Owner, Award-Winning PR Expert Becomes Published Author With Debut of New Life-Changing Book: Chart Your Path

Free webinar planned for April 25 to officially launch the book will feature national speakers.

OMAHA, NE / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2024 / In March 2024, Nebraska-based business owner and award-winning public relations (PR) expert Monique Farmer, APR, officially published her first book, a self-help book titled, " Chart Your Path ." The book is now available in paperback and e-book formats , and people are encouraged to learn more about it during an official book launch , set to take place online Thursday, April 25 from noon to 1:30 p.m. CDT.

"We have all felt stagnant or stuck in life at some point. Chart Your Path provides a nine-step process to help people become "unstuck." As readers go through these steps, they will gain tools for greater perspective and upward mobility," explained Farmer.

Years of working in high-stress, demanding career roles led Farmer to analyze stressors and chart her own path to a more balanced and fulfilled life. She founded Avant Solutions, a full-service PR, marketing, and communication consulting agency. She is also the founder of Anvil Ready , a digital platform designed to help PR professionals strategically plan communication initiatives. Her journey as a leader, entrepreneur, wife, mother of three and friend led her to write "Chart Your Path."

"As a PR professional and educator, I have always been focused on helping and mentoring colleagues and young professionals. This book is truly for anyone and everyone. It is a distinct honor to enable people on a wider scale to discover and live up to their full potential, all while building more resiliency to navigate future challenges," said Farmer.

The official webinar launch on April 25 will feature several special guests featured in the book.

"Monique has laid out a digestible roadmap for people to improve their lives through Chart Your Path. It is an amazing toolkit to rediscover your true purpose and begin living more authentically," said Julie Landi, life coach and panelist for the upcoming book launch webinar.

Discussion moderators include: Julianne Kirkland (Speaker) and Damali Hill ( PRecise Communications )

Panelists include: Monique Farmer , Julie Landi ( Live Your Vision ), LaTasha Taylor , LaTrisha McIntosh ( BSM Magazine ) and Amelia O'Relly ( How to Breast Cancer )

"I authored this book after a yearlong journey with a cohort of women from all over the nation who, like me, sought to overcome fears and pursue more fulfilling lives. Throughout the book, I share insights from fellow authors, entrepreneurs, magazine publishers and others who have gone from a space of tension to the tranquility of pursuing their dreams and serving others. I am eager to have some of these women join me to celebrate the official launch," said Farmer.

To register for the free book launch webinar and learn more about Chart Your Path, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/chart-your-path-webinar-tickets-867102455787 .

About Monique Farmer, APR

Monique Farmer, APR has devoted 23 years to the field of communication and public relations and is committed to advancing the profession. Her work has garnered invitations to speak at Ragan Communications Crisis Conference and PRSA's International Conference. She previously served as the Director of Communications for Nebraska's largest school district. Before that, she worked in Corporate Communications for ConAgra Foods (now ConAgra Brands), leading Food Safety, Quality and Regulatory Affairs Communication, including global food recall notifications. There, she also supported Supply Chain Communication and led global employee volunteerism for the company.

About Avant Solutions:

Avant Solutions is a full-service PR/communication firm that provides customized communication strategies, media training/media relations, executive communication support and services to clients across various industries and sectors. The team has in-depth strategic communication and public relations knowledge, serving a diverse clientele, including federal and local government, public agencies, non-profit organizations, education, small businesses and startups. Avant Solutions belongs to the Public Relations Consultants Group, a national network of 50 award-winning independent communications and public relations professionals and consultancies, allowing reach in every market across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. The firm is also part of the Goldman Sachs 10KSB Small Businesses Alumni group and the only Black woman-owned, WBENC and WOSB-certified PR/Communication firm in Nebraska.

