Maestra Unveils Voice Cloning Functionality

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2024 / Maestra announced today that it would expand its automatic voiceover technology with AI-powered voice cloning capabilities. The announcement underscores the company's commitment to creating a flexible, all-in-one subtitle, voiceover, and transcription tool that meets the needs of content-driven organizations across the globe.

Designed to streamline the creation of personalized, accessible audio and video, the feature enables content creators to synthetically clone voices. When a user uploads a brief audio sample, the technology generates a highly accurate, cloned version of the voice provided. Content creators can then use these one-of-a-kind voices in more than 30 languages, over 50 accents, and with complex emotional range and nuance.

"We're thrilled to add voice cloning to Maestra's suite of features," says Mike Falis, Chief Revenue Officer at Maestra. "This capability will help our customers maintain consistent branding across globally accessible video and audio works, including YouTube videos, podcasts, and more."

Voice cloning promises to revolutionize the way content creators engage their audiences:

· Customization: Maestra users can create unique, personalized voices to suit the nature of their content and desires of their audience.

· Productivity: A portfolio of cloned voices reduces reliance on human actors and tightens up resource efficiency.

· Localization: Automatic translations into over 30 languages transcend cultural barriers and pave the way for truly global audiences.

· Consistency: Content creators can lend their very own voices to their creations, ensuring a seamless brand identity across projects.

Artificial intelligence continues to transform the way organizations create, alter, and share content. Maestra will remain at the forefront of these advancements, constantly innovating to help their customers reach new audiences around the globe. Click here to learn more about voice cloning.

About Maestra

Maestra is an all-in-one automatic subtitle, voiceover, and transcription tool. Powered by artificial intelligence and with advanced editing functionality, the technology is capable of nearly instantaneous translations into more than 100 languages. With unmatched accuracy, ease of use, and flexibility, Maestra helps hundreds of content-driven organizations across the globe expand their reach and revenue. For more information, visit maestra.ai.

