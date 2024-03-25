KBRA UK (KBRA) releases a recap of the IMN's Significant Risk Transfer (SRT) Symposium, held on 21 March in London. The well-attended event highlighted the strong interest in the SRT market this year. Panellists such as investors, issuers, and other interested market participants covered a broad range of topics, highlighting some of the tailwinds supporting the market, as well as challenges to maintaining this growth.
Click here to view the report.
About KBRA
KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU, and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA's ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.
