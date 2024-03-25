Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 26, 2023, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from March 18 to March 22, 2024:

Transaction Date Total daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR/share) Amount of transactions (EUR) Market (MIC Code) 18/03/2024 282,926 62.656966 17,727,284.76 XPAR 18/03/2024 143,124 62.657103 8,967,735.21 CEUX 18/03/2024 29,970 62.657085 1,877,832.84 TQEX 18/03/2024 22,775 62.656132 1,426,993.41 AQEU 19/03/2024 278,013 63.899152 17,764,794.94 XPAR 19/03/2024 139,824 63.901490 8,934,961.94 CEUX 19/03/2024 29,201 63.905247 1,866,097.12 TQEX 19/03/2024 22,439 63.905183 1,433,968.40 AQEU 20/03/2024 281,155 63.192755 17,766,959.03 XPAR 20/03/2024 141,639 63.192643 8,950,542.76 CEUX 20/03/2024 30,094 63.192752 1,901,722.68 TQEX 20/03/2024 21,849 63.192739 1,380,698.15 AQEU 21/03/2024 91,009 63.146038 5,746,857.77 XPAR 21/03/2024 37,878 63.146288 2,391,855.10 CEUX 21/03/2024 8,047 63.146757 508,141.95 TQEX 21/03/2024 5,590 63.145084 352,981.02 AQEU 22/03/2024 79,956 62.912596 5,030,239.53 XPAR 22/03/2024 33,168 62.913836 2,086,726.11 CEUX 22/03/2024 7,096 62.916514 446,455.58 TQEX 22/03/2024 4,780 62.916883 300,742.70 AQEU Total 1,690,533 63.212958 106,863,591.01

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, more sustainable, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in nearly 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Universal Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

