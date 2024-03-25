Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 26, 2023, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from March 18 to March 22, 2024:
Transaction Date
Total daily volume (number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR/share)
Amount of transactions (EUR)
Market (MIC Code)
18/03/2024
282,926
62.656966
17,727,284.76
XPAR
18/03/2024
143,124
62.657103
8,967,735.21
CEUX
18/03/2024
29,970
62.657085
1,877,832.84
TQEX
18/03/2024
22,775
62.656132
1,426,993.41
AQEU
19/03/2024
278,013
63.899152
17,764,794.94
XPAR
19/03/2024
139,824
63.901490
8,934,961.94
CEUX
19/03/2024
29,201
63.905247
1,866,097.12
TQEX
19/03/2024
22,439
63.905183
1,433,968.40
AQEU
20/03/2024
281,155
63.192755
17,766,959.03
XPAR
20/03/2024
141,639
63.192643
8,950,542.76
CEUX
20/03/2024
30,094
63.192752
1,901,722.68
TQEX
20/03/2024
21,849
63.192739
1,380,698.15
AQEU
21/03/2024
91,009
63.146038
5,746,857.77
XPAR
21/03/2024
37,878
63.146288
2,391,855.10
CEUX
21/03/2024
8,047
63.146757
508,141.95
TQEX
21/03/2024
5,590
63.145084
352,981.02
AQEU
22/03/2024
79,956
62.912596
5,030,239.53
XPAR
22/03/2024
33,168
62.913836
2,086,726.11
CEUX
22/03/2024
7,096
62.916514
446,455.58
TQEX
22/03/2024
4,780
62.916883
300,742.70
AQEU
Total
1,690,533
63.212958
106,863,591.01
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, more sustainable, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in nearly 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.
