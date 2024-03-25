Jeton Wallet

Jeton Ranks #75 on the Financial Times List of Europe's 1,000 Fastest-Growing Companies



The FT 1000 acknowledges companies from 31 European countries that have experienced the highest revenue growth. Global payment provider Jeton found its place among the top 1000 largest growing companies in Europe, ranked by Financial Times (FT) and compiled in collaboration with data provider Statista. It placed #75 on the FT1000 list, showing some of Europe's rapidly expanding businesses, many of which are now global industry leaders. This recognition comes after years of diligent work and expansion for Jeton, which has grown significantly since its establishment in 2018. The company has since been providing a comprehensive range of services, offering a wider selection of products, and becoming a reputable partner to individuals and corporations. As a result of its global expansion, the company currently holds operational licences in the United Kingdom, Cyprus, and the Commonwealth of Dominica. These achievements have merited them prestigious awards such as the AIBC Dubai Awards 2022 and the Online Payment Service Provider of Year Award at Sigma 2023. Their reach is extensive; their wallet covers over 70 currencies across more than 100 countries, has over 50 payment methods, and has multiple checkout options with banks and wallets. Users can easily transact using various international and local payment methods, highlighting their global presence. Furthermore, the company has unique financial solutions and products such as Jeton Card, by VISA, available in 31 countries and enabling payment options such as Google and Apple Pay. Jeton's solutions include an e-voucher, Jeton Cash, helping users make payments without leaving sensitive information behind. This method is a quick, easy, and safe way to conduct online transactions. Jeton also has successfully managed strategic partnerships, including its ongoing collaboration with West Ham United and past agreements with prominent Premier League football teams. Saaly Temirkanov, Executive Director of Jeton, expressed gratitude for the company's inclusion on this esteemed list, emphasising the team's commitment, hard work, and varied expertise. "We are excited about our recent achievement and the opportunities it presents for our future," he remarked. "This acknowledgement also underscores the unwavering support and confidence of our partners in our capacity to pioneer new ventures and deliver exceptional results daily". The eighth annual edition of the FT Europe's Fastest Growing Companies, associated with Statista, is published in the FT and on FT.com in March 2024.

