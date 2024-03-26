

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Union Electric Company, doing business as Ameren Missouri, a subsidiary of Ameren Corporation (AEE), announced the pricing of a public offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 5.20% first mortgage bonds due 2034 at 99.685% of their principal amount.



The transaction is expected to close on April 4, 2024.



Ameren Missouri plans to use the net proceeds of the offering to refinance short-term debt and to fund capital expenditures.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken