

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IB Acquisition Corp. said that it priced its initial public offering of 10 million units at a price to the public of $10.00 per unit.



The units are expected to commence trading on March 26, 2024 on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol 'IBACU.'



The company noted that each unit consists of one share of common stock and one right. Each right entitles the holder to receive one-twentieth (1/20) of one share of common stock upon the consummation of an initial business combination. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the common stock and rights are expected to be traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbols 'IBAC' and 'IBACR,' respectively.



I-Bankers Securities Inc. and IB Capital LLC are acting as joint book-running managers of the offering. The underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.50 million units offered by the company to cover over-allotments, if any.



The offering is expected to close on or about March 28, 2024.



