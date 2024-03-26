

MIDLAND (dpa-AFX) - Dow Inc. (DOW) has announced its plan to invest in ethylene derivatives capacity on the U.S. Gulf Coast, which includes the production of carbonate solvents, essential components in the supply chain for lithium-ion batteries. The strategic investment aims to bolster the growth of domestic electric vehicle or EV and energy storage markets, leveraging Dow's proven expertise in successful growth initiatives. The initiative builds upon Dow's ongoing expansion efforts, such as the upcoming global alkoxylation capacity expansions slated to commence operations in the U.S. Gulf Coast and Europe within the next two years.



Dow said it is collaborating with the U.S. Department of Energy or DOE Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations (OCED) and was selected for award negotiations to establish a world-scale carbonate solvents production facility for lithium-ion battery production on the U.S. Gulf Coast. The project is supported by agreements with customers, including leading EV original equipment manufacturers and electrolyte manufacturers.



The facility will capture more than 90% of the carbon dioxide from the ethylene oxide manufacturing process and will utilize it to produce carbonate solvents needed for the electrification of vehicles and to strengthen the U.S. power grid through energy storage.



Carbonate solvents are an important component of the electrolyte inside lithium-ion batteries, which help to enhance battery performance and longevity, enabling the advancement and adoption of electric vehicle technology. They will expand Dow's MobilityScience portfolio to address Mobility industry challenges like decarbonization and improving EV performance.



As part of the investment, Dow is committed to enhancing its community in parallel. Dow will collaborate with new and existing partners in growing diverse suppliers, workforce development and education, economic development, and local and state government to address infrastructure needs.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken