WKN: A0RDRL | ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99
München
25.03.24
08:11 Uhr
7,900 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BODYCOTE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BODYCOTE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,8008,15008:14
PR Newswire
26.03.2024 | 08:06
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 26

Bodycote

www.bodycote.com

26 March 2024

Bodycote plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through HSBC Bank PLC:

Date of purchase:

25 March 2024

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

20,852

Highest price paid per share (pence per share):

680.5p

Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):

672.5p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

(pence per share)

676.4829p

The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.

Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 191,149,644 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank PLC on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.

Since the commencement of the Programme, the Company has purchased 306,528 Ordinary Shares.

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information, please contact:

Bodycote plc

Stephen Harris, Group Chief Executive

Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer

Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations

Tel: +44 1625 505300

FTI Consulting

Richard Mountain

Susanne Yule

Tel: +44 203 727 1340

Schedule of Purchases

Transaction Details:

Issuer name: Bodycote plc

ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99

LEI: 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29

Intermediary name: HSBC Bank PLC

Intermediary code: HBEU

Time zone: GMT

Currency: GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased

Transaction price (pence per share)

Time of transaction

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

496

674

10:23:45

OD_7u8tuyk-00

CHIX

454

673.5

10:23:45

OD_7u8tuyk-02

XLON

414

674.5

11:00:23

OD_7u938nL-00

XLON

33

674

11:07:08

OD_7u94qDA-00

CHIX

175

674

11:07:08

OD_7u94qDA-02

CHIX

265

674

11:07:08

OD_7u94qDB-01

CHIX

175

674

11:07:08

OD_7u94qDC-00

AQXE

145

673.5

11:55:27

OD_7u9H0In-00

TRQX

493

673

11:55:36

OD_7u9H2X5-00

XLON

8

672.5

12:02:26

OD_7u9IlJd-00

BATE

81

672.5

12:02:26

OD_7u9IlJe-00

BATE

91

672.5

12:02:26

OD_7u9IlJe-02

BATE

696

672.5

12:18:53

OD_7u9Mu53-00

XLON

198

675

14:08:46

OD_7u9oZ8C-00

TRQX

66

675

14:08:46

OD_7u9oZ8C-02

XLON

2

675

14:08:46

OD_7u9oZ8C-04

TRQX

614

675

14:08:46

OD_7u9oZ8D-00

XLON

414

675

14:08:46

OD_7u9oZ8D-02

CHIX

208

675

14:08:46

OD_7u9oZ8E-00

BATE

88

676

14:12:46

OD_7u9pZdS-00

CHIX

30

676

14:16:49

OD_7u9qaqm-00

CHIX

88

676

14:16:49

OD_7u9qaqn-00

CHIX

171

676.5

14:20:47

OD_7u9ralh-00

XLON

30

676.5

14:20:48

OD_7u9rb22-00

XLON

1

676.5

14:20:48

OD_7u9rb23-00

XLON

750

676.5

14:48:21

OD_7u9yX0V-00

XLON

102

676.5

14:48:21

OD_7u9yX0V-02

XLON

170

676.5

14:48:21

OD_7u9yX0W-00

AQXE

2

676.5

14:48:21

OD_7u9yX0W-02

XLON

505

676.5

14:48:21

OD_7u9yX0X-00

CHIX

100

676.5

14:48:21

OD_7u9yX0Z-00

XLON

24

676.5

14:48:21

OD_7u9yX0a-00

XLON

207

676.5

14:48:21

OD_7u9yX0b-00

TRQX

180

676.5

14:48:21

OD_7u9yX0b-02

BATE

841

676.5

14:48:21

OD_7u9yX0b-04

XLON

71

677.5

14:48:21

OD_7u9yX31-00

XLON

1400

680

14:59:00

OD_7uA1DG6-00

XLON

556

680

14:59:00

OD_7uA1DG7-00

CHIX

85

680

14:59:00

OD_7uA1DG7-02

AQXE

161

680

14:59:00

OD_7uA1DG7-04

TRQX

481

680

14:59:00

OD_7uA1DG8-00

XLON

77

680

14:59:00

OD_7uA1DG8-02

AQXE

46

680

14:59:00

OD_7uA1DGG-00

AQXE

54

680.5

14:59:00

OD_7uA1DHT-00

BATE

182

680.5

14:59:00

OD_7uA1DHT-02

BATE

187

679.5

15:00:10

OD_7uA1VVT-00

BATE

84

679

15:00:10

OD_7uA1VVU-00

XLON

120

679

15:00:10

OD_7uA1VVV-00

CHIX

525

679

15:00:10

OD_7uA1VVV-02

XLON

139

679

15:00:10

OD_7uA1VVW-00

XLON

175

679

15:00:10

OD_7uA1VVW-02

CHIX

419

679

15:00:10

OD_7uA1VVX-00

CHIX

192

677.5

15:00:11

OD_7uA1Vkc-00

BATE

192

677.5

15:01:23

OD_7uA1oZl-00

AQXE

125

677.5

15:01:23

OD_7uA1oZm-00

TRQX

51

677.5

15:01:23

OD_7uA1oZm-02

BATE

1390

677.5

15:01:23

OD_7uA1oZn-00

XLON

37

677.5

15:01:23

OD_7uA1oZn-02

TRQX

456

676

15:03:36

OD_7uA2NDe-00

CHIX

635

676

15:03:36

OD_7uA2NDe-02

XLON

147

676

15:12:09

OD_7uA4WVV-00

AQXE

200

676

15:12:09

OD_7uA4WVV-02

XLON

322

676

15:12:09

OD_7uA4WVW-01

XLON

82

675

15:15:09

OD_7uA5HOl-00

BATE

142

675

15:15:09

OD_7uA5HOm-00

BATE

180

675

15:57:01

OD_7uAFoqY-00

AQXE

17

675

15:57:01

OD_7uAFoqZ-00

AQXE

445

675

15:57:01

OD_7uAFoqZ-02

CHIX

77

675

15:57:01

OD_7uAFoqa-00

CHIX

122

675

15:57:01

OD_7uAFoqb-00

XLON

61

675

15:57:01

OD_7uAFoqb-02

TRQX

525

675

15:57:01

OD_7uAFoqc-00

XLON

91

675

15:57:01

OD_7uAFoqc-02

TRQX

24

675

15:57:01

OD_7uAFoqd-00

XLON

444

675.5

16:00:42

OD_7uAGkLp-00

CHIX

90

675.5

16:06:52

OD_7uAIIbV-00

AQXE

147

675.5

16:09:51

OD_7uAJ3DC-00

AQXE

13

677

16:26:04

OD_7uAN8Hh-00

XLON

820

676.5

16:27:11

OD_7uANPn0-00

XLON

7

676

16:27:35

OD_7uANVs1-00

XLON

175

676

16:27:35

OD_7uANVs1-02

XLON

2

676

16:27:35

OD_7uANVs5-00

XLON

300

676

16:28:15

OD_7uANgHF-00

XLON

40

676

16:28:15

OD_7uANgHF-02

XLON

5

676

16:28:16

OD_7uANgi3-00

XLON

1

676

16:29:38

OD_7uAO210-00

XLON

54

676.5

16:29:40

OD_7uAO2Ug-00

AQXE

112

677.5

16:29:52

OD_7uAO5bW-00

AQXE

28

677.5

16:29:53

OD_7uAO5r9-00

AQXE

7

677.5

16:29:54

OD_7uAO67I-00

AQXE

1

677.5

16:29:55

OD_7uAO6NU-00

AQXE

13

676

16:29:56

OD_7uAO6dU-00

XLON

1

677.5

16:29:56

OD_7uAO6dV-01

AQXE


