Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - First Interim Dividend

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 26

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

First Interim Dividend

The Board of the Company has declared a first interim dividend of 8.8p per share in respect of the year ending 30 September 2024 (2023: 8.5p per share).

Such dividend will be paid on Friday, 17 May 2024 to shareholders on the register on Friday, 5 April 2024. The associated ex-dividend date is Thursday, 4 April 2024.

The second interim dividend is expected to be declared in September 2024.

For further information please contact:

Victoria Hale

Frostrow Capital LLP, Company Secretary

Telephone 0203 170 8732

26 March 2024