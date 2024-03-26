Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - First Interim Dividend
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 26
FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC
(the "Company")
First Interim Dividend
The Board of the Company has declared a first interim dividend of 8.8p per share in respect of the year ending 30 September 2024 (2023: 8.5p per share).
Such dividend will be paid on Friday, 17 May 2024 to shareholders on the register on Friday, 5 April 2024. The associated ex-dividend date is Thursday, 4 April 2024.
The second interim dividend is expected to be declared in September 2024.
For further information please contact:
Victoria Hale
Frostrow Capital LLP, Company Secretary
Telephone 0203 170 8732
