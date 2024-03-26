Anzeige
Dienstag, 26.03.2024
Breaking News! Innocan und der Meilenstein für die FDA-Zulassung!
WKN: 896516 | ISIN: GB0003452173 | Ticker-Symbol: FGR
Tradegate
21.03.24
21:06 Uhr
2,182 Euro
+0,042
+1,96 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
2,1262,16008:09
PR Newswire
26.03.2024 | 08:06
FirstGroup Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 26

FirstGroup plc

Transaction in own shares

FirstGroup plc ("FirstGroup") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme (the "Programme") announced on 8 June 2023, it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") through RBC Europe Limited.

Date of Purchase

25 March 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased

68,254

Weighted average price paid (p)

181.90

Highest price paid (p)

182.90

Lowest price paid (p)

181.00

Following the above purchase, FirstGroup holds 110,391,578 Ordinary Shares in treasury. The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue excluding shares held as treasury shares is 640,303,437. FirstGroup initially intends to hold the purchased shares as treasury shares but may cancel them in the due course.

The total number of voting rights in FirstGroup, excluding treasury shares as at 25 March 2024 is 640,303,437. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, FirstGroup under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Contacts at FirstGroup:


Marianna Bowes, Head of Investor Relations
David Blizzard, Company Secretary
corporate.comms@firstgroup.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354

Contacts at Brunswick PR:


Andrew Porter / Simone Selzer
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7404 5959

Contacts at Liberum Capital Limited:


Nicholas How / John Fishley
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2000

Contacts at RBC Europe Limited:


James Agnew / Jack Wood
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7653 4000

Transaction details

Issuer name: FirstGroup PLC

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

ISIN: GB0003452173

Classification: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

Intermediary name: RBC Europe Limited

Intermediary Code: ROYCGB22

Timezone: GMT

Currency: GBp

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a breakdown of the individual trades made by RBC Europe Limited on behalf of FirstGroup as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

XLON

181.01

18,113

CHIX

182.18

50,141

Individual transactions:

Transaction Time

Volume

Price (GBp)

Platform

08:35:51

1884

181.40

CHIX

08:38:27

1884

181.30

CHIX

08:38:27

1884

181.20

CHIX

08:38:28

19

181.00

CHIX

08:38:28

1865

181.00

CHIX

08:39:50

128

181.80

XLON

08:39:58

561

181.90

CHIX

08:39:58

1323

181.90

CHIX

08:57:25

1400

182.20

CHIX

08:57:25

484

182.20

CHIX

08:57:30

1794

182.10

CHIX

08:57:30

28

182.10

CHIX

08:57:30

62

182.10

CHIX

08:58:07

1429

182.00

CHIX

08:58:07

455

182.00

CHIX

10:07:42

1

182.30

CHIX

10:30:31

1884

182.50

CHIX

10:58:26

1884

182.70

CHIX

11:06:27

202

182.80

CHIX

11:06:27

1682

182.80

CHIX

11:58:32

1884

182.90

CHIX

12:02:03

3

182.80

CHIX

12:02:03

700

182.80

CHIX

12:02:03

693

182.80

CHIX

12:02:03

307

182.80

CHIX

12:02:04

181

182.80

CHIX

14:22:06

494

182.60

CHIX

14:22:06

1390

182.60

CHIX

14:24:27

267

182.20

CHIX

14:40:21

1400

182.20

CHIX

14:40:21

217

182.20

CHIX

14:44:00

375

182.00

CHIX

14:44:00

1509

182.00

CHIX

14:59:25

117

182.20

CHIX

14:59:47

202

182.30

CHIX

14:59:47

1400

182.30

CHIX

14:59:47

282

182.30

CHIX

15:03:41

103

182.30

CHIX

15:03:41

907

182.30

CHIX

15:03:41

697

182.30

CHIX

15:03:41

177

182.30

CHIX

15:36:26

1884

182.50

CHIX

15:48:02

171

182.30

CHIX

15:48:02

597

182.30

CHIX

15:48:02

83

182.30

CHIX

15:48:02

1033

182.30

CHIX

15:48:04

1050

182.00

CHIX

16:08:38

362

182.20

CHIX

16:08:38

1522

182.20

CHIX

16:21:20

1884

182.50

CHIX

16:21:23

1873

182.30

CHIX

16:25:49

1884

182.40

CHIX

16:25:49

1884

182.30

CHIX

16:26:19

225

182.20

CHIX

16:29:30

1659

182.20

CHIX

16:35:12

385

181.00

XLON

16:35:12

385

181.00

XLON

16:35:12

385

181.00

XLON

16:35:12

385

181.00

XLON

16:35:12

385

181.00

XLON

16:35:12

385

181.00

XLON

16:35:12

385

181.00

XLON

16:35:12

385

181.00

XLON

16:35:13

385

181.00

XLON

16:35:13

385

181.00

XLON

16:35:13

385

181.00

XLON

16:35:13

385

181.00

XLON

16:35:13

385

181.00

XLON

16:35:13

385

181.00

XLON

16:35:13

385

181.00

XLON

16:35:13

385

181.00

XLON

16:35:13

385

181.00

XLON

16:35:13

385

181.00

XLON

16:35:14

385

181.00

XLON

16:35:14

385

181.00

XLON

16:35:14

385

181.00

XLON

16:35:14

385

181.00

XLON

16:35:14

385

181.00

XLON

16:35:14

385

181.00

XLON

16:35:14

385

181.00

XLON

16:35:14

385

181.00

XLON

16:35:14

385

181.00

XLON

16:35:15

385

181.00

XLON

16:35:15

385

181.00

XLON

16:35:15

385

181.00

XLON

16:35:15

385

181.00

XLON

16:35:15

385

181.00

XLON

16:35:15

385

181.00

XLON

16:35:15

385

181.00

XLON

16:35:15

385

181.00

XLON

16:35:15

385

181.00

XLON

16:35:15

385

181.00

XLON

16:35:16

385

181.00

XLON

16:35:16

385

181.00

XLON

16:35:16

385

181.00

XLON

16:35:16

385

181.00

XLON

16:35:16

385

181.00

XLON

16:35:16

385

181.00

XLON

16:35:16

385

181.00

XLON

16:35:16

385

181.00

XLON

16:35:16

385

181.00

XLON

16:35:16

275

181.00

XLON


