FirstGroup Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 26
FirstGroup plc
Transaction in own shares
FirstGroup plc ("FirstGroup") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme (the "Programme") announced on 8 June 2023, it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") through RBC Europe Limited.
Date of Purchase
25 March 2024
Number of ordinary shares purchased
68,254
Weighted average price paid (p)
181.90
Highest price paid (p)
182.90
Lowest price paid (p)
181.00
Following the above purchase, FirstGroup holds 110,391,578 Ordinary Shares in treasury. The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue excluding shares held as treasury shares is 640,303,437. FirstGroup initially intends to hold the purchased shares as treasury shares but may cancel them in the due course.
The total number of voting rights in FirstGroup, excluding treasury shares as at 25 March 2024 is 640,303,437. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, FirstGroup under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
Transaction details
Issuer name: FirstGroup PLC
LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
ISIN: GB0003452173
Classification: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Intermediary name: RBC Europe Limited
Intermediary Code: ROYCGB22
Timezone: GMT
Currency: GBp
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a breakdown of the individual trades made by RBC Europe Limited on behalf of FirstGroup as part of the Programme is detailed below:
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price (pence per share)
Aggregated volume
XLON
181.01
18,113
CHIX
182.18
50,141
Individual transactions:
Transaction Time
Volume
Price (GBp)
Platform
08:35:51
1884
181.40
CHIX
08:38:27
1884
181.30
CHIX
08:38:27
1884
181.20
CHIX
08:38:28
19
181.00
CHIX
08:38:28
1865
181.00
CHIX
08:39:50
128
181.80
XLON
08:39:58
561
181.90
CHIX
08:39:58
1323
181.90
CHIX
08:57:25
1400
182.20
CHIX
08:57:25
484
182.20
CHIX
08:57:30
1794
182.10
CHIX
08:57:30
28
182.10
CHIX
08:57:30
62
182.10
CHIX
08:58:07
1429
182.00
CHIX
08:58:07
455
182.00
CHIX
10:07:42
1
182.30
CHIX
10:30:31
1884
182.50
CHIX
10:58:26
1884
182.70
CHIX
11:06:27
202
182.80
CHIX
11:06:27
1682
182.80
CHIX
11:58:32
1884
182.90
CHIX
12:02:03
3
182.80
CHIX
12:02:03
700
182.80
CHIX
12:02:03
693
182.80
CHIX
12:02:03
307
182.80
CHIX
12:02:04
181
182.80
CHIX
14:22:06
494
182.60
CHIX
14:22:06
1390
182.60
CHIX
14:24:27
267
182.20
CHIX
14:40:21
1400
182.20
CHIX
14:40:21
217
182.20
CHIX
14:44:00
375
182.00
CHIX
14:44:00
1509
182.00
CHIX
14:59:25
117
182.20
CHIX
14:59:47
202
182.30
CHIX
14:59:47
1400
182.30
CHIX
14:59:47
282
182.30
CHIX
15:03:41
103
182.30
CHIX
15:03:41
907
182.30
CHIX
15:03:41
697
182.30
CHIX
15:03:41
177
182.30
CHIX
15:36:26
1884
182.50
CHIX
15:48:02
171
182.30
CHIX
15:48:02
597
182.30
CHIX
15:48:02
83
182.30
CHIX
15:48:02
1033
182.30
CHIX
15:48:04
1050
182.00
CHIX
16:08:38
362
182.20
CHIX
16:08:38
1522
182.20
CHIX
16:21:20
1884
182.50
CHIX
16:21:23
1873
182.30
CHIX
16:25:49
1884
182.40
CHIX
16:25:49
1884
182.30
CHIX
16:26:19
225
182.20
CHIX
16:29:30
1659
182.20
CHIX
16:35:12
385
181.00
XLON
16:35:12
385
181.00
XLON
16:35:12
385
181.00
XLON
16:35:12
385
181.00
XLON
16:35:12
385
181.00
XLON
16:35:12
385
181.00
XLON
16:35:12
385
181.00
XLON
16:35:12
385
181.00
XLON
16:35:13
385
181.00
XLON
16:35:13
385
181.00
XLON
16:35:13
385
181.00
XLON
16:35:13
385
181.00
XLON
16:35:13
385
181.00
XLON
16:35:13
385
181.00
XLON
16:35:13
385
181.00
XLON
16:35:13
385
181.00
XLON
16:35:13
385
181.00
XLON
16:35:13
385
181.00
XLON
16:35:14
385
181.00
XLON
16:35:14
385
181.00
XLON
16:35:14
385
181.00
XLON
16:35:14
385
181.00
XLON
16:35:14
385
181.00
XLON
16:35:14
385
181.00
XLON
16:35:14
385
181.00
XLON
16:35:14
385
181.00
XLON
16:35:14
385
181.00
XLON
16:35:15
385
181.00
XLON
16:35:15
385
181.00
XLON
16:35:15
385
181.00
XLON
16:35:15
385
181.00
XLON
16:35:15
385
181.00
XLON
16:35:15
385
181.00
XLON
16:35:15
385
181.00
XLON
16:35:15
385
181.00
XLON
16:35:15
385
181.00
XLON
16:35:15
385
181.00
XLON
16:35:16
385
181.00
XLON
16:35:16
385
181.00
XLON
16:35:16
385
181.00
XLON
16:35:16
385
181.00
XLON
16:35:16
385
181.00
XLON
16:35:16
385
181.00
XLON
16:35:16
385
181.00
XLON
16:35:16
385
181.00
XLON
16:35:16
385
181.00
XLON
16:35:16
275
181.00
XLON